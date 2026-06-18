30.8 C
Lagos
June 18, 2026
Trending now

Guards to safeguard forests, farmlands- Edo Govt

June 12: Dangiwa hails Tinubu’s recognition of officers, demands action on insecurity

Secondus slams court order on deregistration of parties, says APC wants coronation

Kogi APC leaders reject plan to overturn primary election results

NYSC DG urges corps members to remain apolitical

1.02m voters collected PVCs for Ekiti guber election -INEC

Insecurity: Lagos Archbishop asks security agents to restrategize

Father’s Day: APWEN Lagos calls for fatherhood rooted in God’s presence

Youth empowerment gets boost as Foundation launches YFC

NDPHC driving reliable power to empower businesses, communities – Adighije

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Secondus slams court order on deregistration of parties, says APC wants coronation

by Peter Anayo064

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the government of using the judiciary to cripple opposition parties, saying the move shows fear of elections and a desire for “coronation” in 2027.

Secondus was reacting to the Federal High Court ruling by Justice Peter Lifu that ordered the deregistration of some political parties, including the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Secondus described the judgment as “judicial rascality” that could lead to a one-party system if left unchallenged.

According to him, the ruling amounts to using the courts to destroy democracy.

The former PDP chairman expressed “profound disappointment and deep concern” that the deregistration came midway through the political cycle. He noted that affected parties had already completed primary elections for 2026 and had filed every necessary documents with INEC and had candidates ready for campaigns.

“The decision is not just a setback for the affected parties but a dangerous assault on the foundational principles of multi-party democracy, citizen participation, and the rule of law,” Secondus said.

He accused the government of deliberately dismantling opposition platforms to achieve one-party rule. “They are afraid of the election; they want a coronation,” he declared.

Secondus argued that the Constitution envisages INEC acting on party deregistration soon after a general election, not in the middle of an election cycle.

Deregistering parties now, he said, effectively dis-enfranchises voters and creates political instability.

He added that the timing is worse because a crisis has been “deliberately injected into other parties,” further narrowing the democratic space.

“It’s judicial rascality to endorse political exclusion by dissolving parties midway through a cycle,” he stated.

The action, he warned, creates “unnecessary vacuums and chills the competitive spirit necessary for a healthy democracy.”

By removing smaller or emerging parties mid-cycle, the system locks out grassroots movements and favors entrenched political establishments, Secondus warned.

“A robust democracy requires a low barrier to entry for alternative ideas,” Secondus insisted.

He said dismantling parties now undermines that principle and tilts the field unfairly ahead of 2027.

He urged Nigerians to resist what he called a creeping one-party system, warning that unchecked judicial actions could erode democracy itself.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Women call for Tinubu’s re-election as minister says mega rally signals movement from participation to power

Peter Anayo

Appeal Court voids PDP 2025 National Convention in Ibadan

Peter Anayo

Anambra guber: Ex- Ohanaeze President scores Soludo 80%, endorses him for 2nd term

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişmatbetmeritbet girişcasibommatbetmatbetcasino siteleriDeneme Bonusu Veren SitelerholiganbetDeneme Bonusu Veren SitelercasibomcasibomGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetholiganbetjojobetCasibomCasibomGrandpashabetcasibomcasibomjojobet girişcasibomcasibom girişgrandpashabetaagrandpashabet girişgrandpashabetjojobet girişdeneme bonusuMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabet giriş