Secondus slams court order on deregistration of parties, says APC wants coronation

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the government of using the judiciary to cripple opposition parties, saying the move shows fear of elections and a desire for “coronation” in 2027.

Secondus was reacting to the Federal High Court ruling by Justice Peter Lifu that ordered the deregistration of some political parties, including the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Secondus described the judgment as “judicial rascality” that could lead to a one-party system if left unchallenged.

According to him, the ruling amounts to using the courts to destroy democracy.

The former PDP chairman expressed “profound disappointment and deep concern” that the deregistration came midway through the political cycle. He noted that affected parties had already completed primary elections for 2026 and had filed every necessary documents with INEC and had candidates ready for campaigns.

“The decision is not just a setback for the affected parties but a dangerous assault on the foundational principles of multi-party democracy, citizen participation, and the rule of law,” Secondus said.

He accused the government of deliberately dismantling opposition platforms to achieve one-party rule. “They are afraid of the election; they want a coronation,” he declared.

Secondus argued that the Constitution envisages INEC acting on party deregistration soon after a general election, not in the middle of an election cycle.

Deregistering parties now, he said, effectively dis-enfranchises voters and creates political instability.

He added that the timing is worse because a crisis has been “deliberately injected into other parties,” further narrowing the democratic space.

“It’s judicial rascality to endorse political exclusion by dissolving parties midway through a cycle,” he stated.

The action, he warned, creates “unnecessary vacuums and chills the competitive spirit necessary for a healthy democracy.”

By removing smaller or emerging parties mid-cycle, the system locks out grassroots movements and favors entrenched political establishments, Secondus warned.

“A robust democracy requires a low barrier to entry for alternative ideas,” Secondus insisted.

He said dismantling parties now undermines that principle and tilts the field unfairly ahead of 2027.

He urged Nigerians to resist what he called a creeping one-party system, warning that unchecked judicial actions could erode democracy itself.

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