Oyo abductions: Reps Minority caucus gives FG 72 hours ultimatum to free teachers, pupils

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Minority caucus of the House of Representatives has issued a 72 hours ultimatum to the Federal Government and the nation’s security agencies to ensure the safe release of all the 45 students and pupils abducted by bandits in Oyo State.

The caucus Leader, Hon. Fred Agbedi and other members of the group issued the ultimatum at a press briefing at the House Press Corps on Wednesday in Abuja where they decried the rising insurgency, kidnapping and other violent crimes in parts of the country.

The group lamented that across the federation, the rise in cases of violent crimes has reached an alarming level where the federal government and the security forces need to tackle the menace without delay.

The lawmakers called on the Federal Government to immediately overhaul the nation’s security architecture and to halt the drift towards a state of lawlessness and anarchy.

They further issued a 72 hours ultimatum to the government to ensure safe release of all the 45 students and pupils recently abducted by bandits and kidnappers from the school in Erinle.

The group further expressed displeasure over the muzzling of opposition political parties by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and called on the party to stop using the courts to strangulate opposition.

They also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to refrain from using conflicting court rulings to entrench a one party rule in Nigeria.

The group had lamented that there is a recent ruling of a High Court presided over by Justice Peter Lilu in the nation’s capital that directed that the African Democratic Congress ADC, Allied Peoples Party (APP) and three other parties be deregistered despite an appeal court restraining order on the matter.

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