OGTAN says skilled talent, not just Crude, will determine Oil & Gas sector’s future

…Sets August 25-27 for 2026 HCD Conference in Warri

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), says the long-term edge of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry will rest on workforce quality, expertise, innovation and flexibility, rather than natural resources alone.

OGTAN President Chris Osarumwense made this known on Wednesday at a media briefing in Abuja. With the global energy terrain shifting fast, he noted that the need for professionals who can apply technology and deliver operational excellence has grown sharply. He described talent and skills development as a core strategic priority.

Osarumwense announced that OGTAN will stage its 2026 Human Capacity Development Conference and Trainers’ Fair from August 25 to 27, 2026 at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Effurun, Warri, Delta State.

He said the summit will centre on developing a workforce that can compete globally and keep Nigeria’s oil and gas industry strong and sustainable.

OGTAN was established under the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, NOGIC Act, and is backed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, to coordinate training and skills growth across the sector, he added.

The 2026 edition carries the theme “Empowering People. Driving Performance, Shaping the Future of the OIL & GAS Industry.” Osarumwense explained that the theme signals OGTAN’s resolve to equip workers with knowledge, technical skills and digital capabilities needed for higher productivity, innovation, local content expansion and long-term industry growth.

The 3-day gathering will assemble industry executives, policy makers, regulators, operators, service companies, training academies, universities and young professionals.

Key activities lined up includes strategic industry dialogues sessions on workforce gaps, skills shortages, leadership growth, talent retention, digital transformation and the changing nature of work in energy.

Trainers’ Fair and Technology Exhibition, Showcasing e-learning platforms, artificial intelligence tools, virtual and augmented reality simulators, and competency tracking systems.

Youth and talent development tracks Innovation competitions, career guidance sessions and networking with senior industry leaders.

On a lighter note, he said Human capacity development excellence awards dinner will hold,to honour individuals and organisations driving workforce development and local content advancement.

Osarumwense called the conference a deliberate intervention to reinforce the industry’s foundation. He stressed that putting people first must stay at the heart of Nigeria’s growth plan to raise productivity, improve efficiency, boost local participation, encourage innovation and protect competitiveness.

He urged sponsors and partners to back the event, asked exhibitors to take space at the Trainers’ Hub, and invited sector players to register and attend. He also appealed to subject-matter experts to join as speakers and contributors to help draft a post-conference action blueprint.

On his part, OGTAN Vice President Engr. Steve Osuoha said he is confident the conference will push Nigeria’s human capital development agenda forward and reinforce the aims of the NOGIC Act.

Also speaking, Planning Committee Chairman Ms. Funmi Ogbue added that OGTAN is the umbrella body recognised by NCDMB for all training and human capacity development firms in the industry.

“OGTAN exists to set standards, to foster innovation, and to build a Nigerian workforce that can compete anywhere in the world. That mission is the reason we are gathered this morning,” Ogbue said.

She restated the theme and said the 3-day programme is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s oil and gas talent pool, align training with international benchmarks, and ensure the sector remains competitive and sustainable.

“This conference is not an event. It is a movement,” Ogbue stated. “When you bring regulators, academia, investors, operators and trainers into one room, with one purpose, you do not simply hold meetings, you build a future.”

She announced that sponsorship slots are now open but limited. Exhibitors and technology providers were invited to display solutions at the Trainers’ Fair. Delegates were urged to register early and bring their teams. Speakers and young professionals were encouraged to share insights and join the Innovation Challenge.

“The doors are open. The dates are set. Warri is ready, and together, let us empower people, drive performance, and shape the future of our industry,” Ogbue concluded.

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