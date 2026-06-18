NYSC DG urges corps members to remain apolitical

Paulette Orjime, Abuja

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has warned corps members to steer clear of political campaigns, rallies, and other activities that could identify them with any political party.

The DG gave the warning while addressing the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Corps Members at the NYSC Lagos State Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja.

He stressed that the NYSC is an apolitical organisation and therefore, corps members are not expected to participate in partisan political activities.

“Do not get involved in the campaign of any political party. Don’t mix NYSC with politics. You should stay clear of politics,” he said.

General Nafiu also advised corps members to use social media responsibly and avoid offences such as cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and cyber fraud.

“If you are found guilty, you will face the consequences. Be careful about the way you use social media,” he warned.

The Director-General noted that Corps Members have bright futures ahead of them and urged them not to allow negative influences to derail their aspirations.

He further counselled them to be financially prudent, cultivate a savings culture, and conduct themselves with discipline.

Nafiu encouraged Corps Members to take advantage of the service year to promote national unity and integration by building lasting friendships across cultural divides.

He also urged them to embrace the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme and explore investment opportunities in the capital market as a means of securing their financial future.

According to him, the formal launch of the NYSC/Kudimata Capital Market Awareness Sensitisation Programme in Lagos was aimed at equipping Corps Members with essential knowledge of the capital market.

“It is a programme designed to empower you with financial knowledge and investment capacity”.

“It will also enable Corps Members to make informed financial decisions,” he added.

In her remarks, the NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs Christianah Salmwang, informed the Director-General that the camp registered a total of 9,955 Corps Members, including those undergoing their orientation course in other states.

Salmwang added that the Corps Members had demonstrated enthusiasm, discipline and readiness to serve their fatherland.

For a better society

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