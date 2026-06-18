Nigeria, Cameroon sign MoU to strengthen border’s security

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

In a major step toward regional stability, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in Charge of Defence of the Republic of Cameroon, Mr Joseph Beti Assomo, to deepen bilateral defence cooperation and secure their shared southern border.

The signing ceremony in Yaoundé concluded two days of intensive deliberations by defence and security experts from both nations. The agreement establishes a modernized framework to counter emerging threats across both terrestrial and maritime domains.

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a renewed framework for cooperation in securing the terrestrial and maritime domains along the Nigeria–Cameroon southern border and reinforces the long-standing defence relationship between both nations.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Special Adviser ( Media) to the Minister, Leah Katung- Babatunde.

Key areas highlighted during the engagements included enhanced operational coordination, intelligence sharing, logistics support, joint military training, personnel exchange programmes, and strengthened mechanisms for collective response to emerging security challenges.

Speaking during the ceremony, General Christoper Musa (rtd) stated that the Memorandum of Understanding would henceforth provide a structured framework for military cooperation and operations between both countries and further institutionalise collaboration in addressing common security concerns.

Discussions also emphasised the importance of operationalizing the recently established Combined Maritime Joint Task Force as a strategic platform for enhancing maritime security and safeguarding economic and security interests within the Gulf of Guinea, where both countries remain critical stakeholders.

On defence industrial cooperation, the Minister reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to deepen collaboration in defence technology and innovation while noting that one of the enduring challenges confronting African defence capability development has been limited indigenous production of military hardware and stressed the importance of building stronger regional industrial partnerships.

The Minister further highlighted the opportunities created under Nigeria’s Defence Industries Corporation framework and reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to collaboration in defence manufacturing, technology transfer, research, innovation, and capacity development.

In response, Assomo expressed interest in advancing cooperation in defence innovation and technology, and confirmed that a formal proposal framework is currently being finalised to concrete bilateral arrangements in defence technology.

The agreement marks a pivotal milestone in Nigeria–Cameroon relations, reinforcing both nations’ shared commitment to sustainable peace, regional sovereignty, and collaborative defence.

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