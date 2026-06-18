NDPHC driving reliable power to empower businesses, communities – Adighije

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Jennifer Adighije, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable electricity across Nigeria, stressing that stable power supply remains critical to deepening democracy and driving economic growth.

In her goodwill message to commemorate Democracy Day, Adighije said democracy thrives when citizens and businesses are empowered with the infrastructure needed to prosper, particularly dependable electricity.

She noted that access to reliable power is essential for industrial expansion, job creation, improved productivity, and stronger communities, adding that NDPHC remains focused on bridging electricity gaps across the country.

“At NDPHC, we remain committed to delivering reliable electricity that drives industries, empowers communities, and fuels national progress,” Adighije said.

According to her, stable electricity supply is not merely a utility service but a key enabler of economic prosperity and national development, as businesses require predictable power to operate efficiently and scale sustainably.

Adighije highlighted the significance of the company’s Eligible Customer Programme (ECP), describing it as a transformative initiative designed to provide large industrial and commercial consumers with direct access to reliable electricity.

“Our Eligible Customer Programme gives businesses reliable, predictable electricity so they can focus on scaling operations, not power outages,” she stated.

She explained that the programme helps businesses reduce energy uncertainty, minimize operational disruptions, and improve competitiveness by ensuring consistent power supply.

The NDPHC boss reiterated the company’s resolve to support Nigeria’s economic transformation through strategic power interventions, noting that improved electricity access would continue to play a vital role in unlocking industrial growth and strengthening the dividends of democracy.

She urged stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to sustain collaboration toward building a more resilient power sector capable of meeting Nigeria’s growing energy demands.

Adighije emphasized that reliable electricity remains a major driver of manufacturing growth, commercial expansion, and job creation, making initiatives such as the Eligible Customer Programme critical to Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda.

According to NDPHC, businesses participating in the programme stand to benefit not only from reduced energy costs but also from improved operational efficiency and long-term energy security. Access to stable power, the company noted, will enable firms to scale production, reduce downtime caused by outages, and channel cost savings into expansion, innovation, and business development.

As Nigeria continues to pursue reforms in the power sector, the Light Up Nigeria Project represents another major step toward improving electricity access for productive users, strengthening industrial capacity, and supporting sustainable economic growth nationwide.

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