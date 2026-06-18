Kogi APC leaders reject plan to overturn primary election results

Hon Leke Abejide, Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

.Rally behind Leke Abejide

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Leaders and elected officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State have thrown their weight behind Hon. Leke Abejide’s emergence as the party’s candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election, insisting his victory reflects the true will of the people.

Speaking under the umbrella of an organisation known as Leke Abejide Support Group (LASG), the leaders dismissed criticisms of Abejide’s win as an expression of “political disappointment” aimed at undermining a democratic decision freely made across the constituency.

The group said contrary to claims by critics, there was no attempt to extend the lawmaker’s tenure. Rather, Abejide, the group stressed, subjected himself to the APC primary and got an “overwhelming mandate through a transparent democratic process.”

Abejide’s candidacy, the leaders maintained, was neither inherited nor imposed, but was earned through popular support across Yagba’s 34 wards.

Members of the group argued that those challenging the outcome of the primaries had openly backed another aspirant but failed to win the confidence of party members at the polls and the result, they said, was decisive and unmistakable.

While describing post-primary media campaigns and agitation against the result as undemocratic, LASG, in a statement, urged party faithful to respect the verdict delivered by APC members.

The statement was signed by Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo; Yagba West LG Chairman and Kogi ALGON Chairman, Hon. Tosin Olokun; and many others, including Yagba East LG Chairman, Hon. Dare Joshua; Mopamuro LG Chairman, Hon. Ademola Bello; and other APC chieftains, such as Chief Babatunde Samuel, Chief Omotosho Oluseyi and Hon. Ayo Mayegun.

The group declared that “the party members have spoken. The people have spoken. Democracy has spoken, and its verdict deserves respect,” while also vowing to resist any attempt to overturn the results.

The leaders also faulted zoning and rotational arguments, saying such understandings cannot override constitutional rights of eligible citizens to contest or voters’ rights to choose.

Opponents, they insisted, misunderstood and misinterpreted the Constitution, which sets no term limits for legislators nor barred any qualified Nigerian from seeking office.

“Democracy is not about excluding a candidate because of where he comes from. Democracy is about allowing the people to decide who is best suited to represent their interests,” the statement read.

LASG highlighted Abejide’s record in office to justify his renewed mandate citing scholarship schemes, which reached thousands of students, empowerment programmes for women and youths, and infrastructure projects spread across communities.

“Most recently, the lawmaker rolled out a grant programme through which more than 70 communities received ₦10 million each to execute projects of their choice.” The leaders said this track record of performance and accessibility has deepened Abejide’s support base.

According to them, Yagba voters have moved beyond symbolic representation to demand competence, impact, and effective service delivery.

“The people are interested in results. They are interested in leaders who understand their needs and have demonstrated the capacity to meet them,” LASG stated.

The APC chieftains called on party members and the public to disregard attempts to distort the primary outcome, insisting that the democratic process has run its course and produced a clear winner.

“No amount of political pressure, revisionism or propaganda can overturn a mandate freely given by APC members,” the group said.

Other members of the party who signed the statement were Hon. Bode Kayode, Pastor Kehinde Asalu, Hon. Oluwaseyi Giwa, Hon. Nike Akolade, Chief Richard Asaje, Engr. Toba Adebayo, Mr Babatunde Moses, Hon. Temitope Omotosho, Mr. Olarewaju Emmanuel, Mr. Emmanuel Adeniyi, Mr. Ajengbe Samuel, Hon. Loveth Samuel, Mrs. Stella Adegoke, Mrs. Funmilayo Odi, and other grassroots mobilisers across Yagba Federal Constituency.

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