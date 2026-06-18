June 12: Dangiwa hails Tinubu’s recognition of officers, demands action on insecurity

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Former Military Governor, retired Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, has commended President Bola Tinubu for publicly honouring military officers who fought for democracy during the June 12 struggle, while urging him to anchor national policy on the ideals the officers defended.

In an open letter dated June 2026, the former military governor expressed “profound appreciation” for Tinubu’s Democracy Day address on June 12, 2026, which named several Armed Forces officers for their roles in redressing the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.

Umar noted that the recognition was “fit and proper” for citizens who risked their lives to overturn the annulment.

He said the issue had featured in his own public statement during last year’s Democracy Day and welcomed the presidential gesture.

Umar also thanked Tinubu for honouring non-military heroes mentioned in the address.

Those individuals, he said, made various sacrifices to reverse what he called the “ill advised annulment” of the June 12, 1993 election.

“It is hard to overstate this fact, Mr. President, that June 12 is a watershed moment in our march to democracy and its annual celebration is richly deserved,” Umar wrote.

He added that as an annual event, others yet unrecognised should be identified and honoured in due time.

Col. Umar, however, drew attention to Tinubu’s admission that democracy remains a “work-in-progress,” especially on security. He asked whether the President’s remark showed humility or despair, noting that many Nigerians were unsure what to make of it.

Umar reminded President Tinubu that officers who acted in 1993 saw citizens’ security as non-negotiable. “They took the security of our citizens as given; a raison d’etre, a minimum condition for the existence of any government,” Umar said. “If national security is missing, that would be the end of the discussion; nothing else matters.”

The retired colonel outlined other ideals that motivated the officers, such as separation of powers, an independent and impartial judiciary, a truly independent electoral umpire, economic policies that safeguard welfare and productivity, and a robust war against poverty, especially for those “at the bottom of the social pyramid.”

Umar said many Nigerians had seen no reason to doubt Tinubu’s commitment to equity, equality, transparency and inclusion, as captured in Chapter Two of the Constitution and he described the President as a long-standing advocate of those values.

To ensure the sacrifices of June 12 officers and other Nigerians “do not go in vain,” Umar advocated that those ideals “become once again the cornerstone of your national policies.”

Writing on behalf of retired army officers, Col. Umar concluded with thanks and “assurances of our deepest regards” to the President.

For a better society

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