JAMB releases 2026 UTME original result slips for printing

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has announced that candidates can now print their 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination original result slips within two hours of issuance.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement issued by JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

According to the statement, the original result slips contain candidates’ photographs, national ranking, and other security features required for post-UTME screening and admission processes in tertiary institutions.

“The 2026 UTME Original Result Slip will be available for printing within the next two hours today, Wednesday, 17th June, 2026,” the statement read.

It added, “The Original Result Slip contains the candidate’s photograph, national ranking, and other security features. It is part of the official document required for post-UTME processing and consideration by tertiary institutions.

“Candidates can conveniently print their Original Result Slip from any internet-enabled device, whether at home, in the office, or at accredited business centres.”

JAMB urged candidates to ensure they carefully review their details after printing and keep copies for future admission-related use.

The 2026 UTME main examinations took place in April 2026, with a mop-up examination held on June 13, 2026, for candidates affected by technical glitches or biometric issues during the primary exercise.

Results from the mop-up were released on Tuesday, June 16.

Printing of original result slips had been delayed earlier to allow completion of foreign-based examinations and the mop-up round.

On May 19, JAMB had urged patience as it wrapped up these processes.

The release of printable slips will enable candidates to proceed with applications to tertiary institutions for the 2026/2027 admission cycle.

Many schools have already begun or are about to commence post-UTME registrations.

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