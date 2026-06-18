Insecurity: Lagos Archbishop asks security agents to restrategize

PAUL ADUNWOKE

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Martins, has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to secure the lives of Nigerians.

He noted that the security challenges get worse on a daily basis, hence the need for the government and security agencies to rethink and restrategize and come up with better, more serious ways to deal with the security problems.

He spoke in Lagos during the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos momentous celebration mass to honour His Eminence Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, Emeritus Archbishop of Lagos’ 90th birthday, 60th priestly ordination and 55th episcopal ordination held at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos Island.

The cleric referenced the recent killings in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, adding that before now, people had been killed in other places in Nigeria.

Martins observed that the intervention by the United States of America appears not to be yielding the desired results and urged politicians to shelve their political differences and work together with security agencies to secure the lives of Nigerians.

He stressed that there is hunger and insecurity in the country. He encouraged Nigerians to have hope, noting that God is still in charge despite the challenges; therefore, they should put their hope in God.

The dignitaries at the event included, former Anambra State Governor and Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr. Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Prof. Pat Utomi, President Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, also the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, former Archbishop of the Catholic Latin Church Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev. John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, among others.

The Archbishop described the occasion as a fitting tribute to a churchman whose life has been defined by selfless service, steadfast faith and unwavering commitment to the advancement of the Gospel.

He revealed that, in keeping with Cardinal Okogie’s lifelong dedication to charity and care for the less privileged, a major humanitarian outreach programme has been incorporated into the celebration to provide support and relief to vulnerable members of society.

On the significance of the event, Martins described Cardinal Okogie as an iconic Church leader whose influence transcends religious boundaries. “Cardinal Okogie remains a symbol of courage, integrity and unwavering faith. He has spent decades championing justice, defending human dignity and providing exemplary leadership during some of the nation’s most challenging periods,” he said.

According to him, generations of Catholics and Nigerians have looked up to the Cardinal as a moral compass and prophetic voice, drawing inspiration from his commitment to truth, pastoral zeal and service to humanity.

He noted that Cardinal Okogie’s legacy continues to inspire both the clergy and the laity, stressing that his contributions to nation-building, advocacy for good governance and promotion of social justice have earned him respect across religious, political and social divides.

Martins said Cardinal Okogie remains one of the most influential voices in the Catholic Church, renowned for his forthright positions on national issues and his steadfast defence of the rights and welfare of ordinary citizens.

He said as the Archdiocese and the wider Catholic community gathered to celebrate the revered cleric, the occasion was not only to honour a life of extraordinary service but also to reflect on the enduring values of faith, compassion, justice and leadership that have defined Cardinal Okogie’s remarkable journey.

He said the Thanksgiving celebration served as a moment of gratitude for a man whose decades of ministry have left an indelible mark on the Catholic Church in Nigeria and whose legacy continues to inspire generations of believers and citizens alike.

For a better society

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