Gunmen kill 9, injure 11 in Kaduna community

.As Senator condemns attack

Gunmen have attacked Ungwan Magaji community in Kamaru Chawai, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, killing nine people and injuring 11 others.

Mr Yohanna Bishara, the spokesman of Chawai Development Association (CDA) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Kafanchan on Wednesday that the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Bishara said gunmen invaded the community at about 11.00pm and opened fire on some people mourning the death of a grandmother.

According to him, sympathisers and mourners from the community had gathered to mourn the death of their grandmother when suspected militants, armed with deadly weapons attacked the bereaved community members.

Mr Joshua Raphael, a resident of the community, who assisted in rushing some of the wounded victims to General Hospital Kafanchan said policemen from Dama Kasuwa Division who were informed of the incident evacuated the casualties to the hospital.

“The police came after the attack and conveyed the dead bodies to the mortuary”.

Asabe Victor, one of the victims that sustained injury, said she was together with some friends and family members, mourning their deceased grandmother, when the attackers invaded the community.

Victor said that the gunmen shot sporadically at them and she was cut with a machete on the right arm by one of the attackers.

“I am only alive by the grace of God,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sunday Katung (APC-Kaduna South) has condemned the recent attack on the affected community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, describing it as inhuman and unacceptable.

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‎The senator extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the people of the affected community, assuring them of his solidarity during the difficult period.

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‎“On behalf of the people of Kaduna South Senatorial District, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased victims.

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‎“I share in your grief and sorrow at this painful loss. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may God grant you the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

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‎Katung also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack and urged health workers attending to the victims to provide the best possible care.

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‎He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible for the attack and ensure that justice was served.

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‎According to him, collaboration with both the Federal and Kaduna State Governments remains essential to safeguarding lives and property across Southern Kaduna.

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‎“We will continue to partner with the government at both the Federal and State levels to ensure the protection of lives and property in Kauru and across Southern Kaduna, so that no community is left to live in fear,” he said.

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‎The senator further urged residents to remain calm and vigilant and to continue supporting security agencies with credible and timely information.

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‎He stressed the need for collective action in rejecting violence and promoting lasting peace, unity and security in the region.

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