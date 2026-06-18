Guards to safeguard forests, farmlands- Edo Govt

Chris Akhabue, Edo

The Edo State Government has assured residents that forests and farmlands across the state will soon become safer with the recruitment and ongoing training of forest guards drawn from the indigenous population in local government areas and host communities.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo, Dr. Patrick Akhere Ebojele, disclosed this during a radio programme, ‘AS E DE HOT, a pidgin English programme on OJ FM radio, explaining that the decision to recruit locals was aimed at strengthening security operations through their knowledge of the terrain.

“These are people who know the environment. They understand the forests, the pathways, and the communities. That local knowledge is a major advantage in securing rural areas and protecting farmers who depend on these lands,” Ebojele said.

He stated that the initiative was part of Governor Okpebholo’s wider security strategy to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies and improve surveillance in rural communities that have been vulnerable to criminal activities.

Speaking on last Sunday’s abduction of a woman at the Vegetable Market in Benin City, the Chief Press Secretary said the Edo State Police Command had commenced investigation immediately after the Governor directed security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended.

According to him, the incident was receiving urgent attention, adding that security operatives were working tirelessly to track down those behind the crime.

“The Governor gave a clear directive, and the Police Command is acting on it. We want the family and members of the public to know that this matter is being treated with urgency. The perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice,” he said.

Ebojele also cautioned social media users and online platforms against sensationalising security-related incidents, noting that exaggerated reports could create unnecessary panic and affect ongoing security operations.

He acknowledged that insecurity remains a challenge in Nigeria and other parts of the world but maintained that Governor Okpebholo had made significant investments in security personnel, equipment and intelligence gathering since assuming office.

“When Governor Okpebholo came into office, the security situation in Edo State was a major concern. Since then, he has invested heavily in personnel, equipment and intelligence infrastructure. The improvement is evident. We are not where we were, and we will continue working until our people are fully protected,” Ebojele said.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities to security agencies and support ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security across the state.

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