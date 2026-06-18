Father’s Day: APWEN Lagos calls for fatherhood rooted in God’s presence

The Very Reverend Olusola Makindipe, op, fd: Conference Editor, Methodist Church Nigeria.

A senior Methodist cleric, Reverend Olusola Makindipe, Conference Editor of the Methodist Church Nigeria and Pioneer Rector of the Diocese of Lagos School of Missions and Evangelism (DOLSOME), delivered a compelling message on “The Father’s Presence and Present” during a special Father’s Day session hosted by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos chapter.

Speaking as the spouse of one of APWEN Lagos members and serving Circuit Minister at Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo, Rev. Makindipe wove together theological depth, Yoruba cultural wisdom, Jewish traditions, and practical reflections on fatherhood. He urged fathers to embody both God’s abiding presence and His purposeful “present” — the gifts of peace, potential, and assignment — especially in Nigeria’s challenging security climate.

Drawing from Hebrews 6 and Ephesians 2:10, Rev. Makindipe emphasized that every person is God’s deliberate handiwork, created for good works prepared in advance. “We are not accidents,” he declared, highlighting how Jesus models unbroken communion with the Father — a relationship that brings joy, security, healing, and rest from anxious striving.

“The ‘now’ is made possible by the sacrificial offering of Jesus Christ,” he explained. This transforms believers from fault-finding striving into resting in the Father’s blessings while actively walking in their God-given purpose.

The Reverend connected this biblical truth to everyday fatherhood. Referencing Psalm 139:7-10, he reminded listeners that God’s presence is inescapable — a source of comfort and guidance no matter the circumstances. He paralleled this with the Yoruba concept of Bàbá, where a father is not merely a biological parent but a revered provider, spiritual anchor, protector, and community leader who imparts passion, talents, and voice to the next generation.

“In both Yoruba and Jewish cultures, fatherhood extends beyond the nuclear family to mentorship and decision-making that maintains harmony,” Rev. Makindipe noted. He stressed that Christian fatherhood mirrors God’s role as Saviour and Mentor, weaning humanity from sin through Christ’s blood and equipping children with life and eternal skills for resilience and independence.

As Father’s Day fell on Sunday, June 21, 2026, the Reverend concluded with a personal charge: fathers must be fully present — emotionally and spiritually attentive to their children’s daily needs from infancy. He rooted the entire concept in Psalm 16:11: “In God’s presence there is fullness of joy.”

APWEN Lagos described the session as insightful and timely. “His message reinforced what we uphold at APWEN Lagos: that excellence in engineering begins with excellence in leadership at home. Presence builds legacy. The present builds futures,” the association stated. “Building Nigeria for the future starts with building strong homes today.”

The event underscored the vital link between faith-driven fatherhood, cultural heritage, and national development, calling on men to show up fully for their families and communities.

For a better society

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