Faleye mourns Enoghase, Daily Independent Business Editor, consoles family

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has expressed sadness over the death of the Labour Editor/Group Business Editor, Daily Independent Newspapers, Mr. Sylvester Enoghase.

Barrister Faleye, in a personal condolence message, described the late editor as an exceptional journalist, even as he consoled the family over the demise of their breadwinner.

The condolence message read in part, “The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, and the entire Management and Staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) received with profound shock and sadness the news of the passing of Mr. Sylvester Enoghase, Labour Editor and Group Business Editor of Daily Independent Newspaper.

“Mr. Enoghase was an exceptional journalist, a committed advocate for workers’ welfare, and a steadfast ally of the Nigerian labour movement”.

The NSITF MD noted that “Throughout his distinguished career spanning over two decades on the labour beat, he demonstrated remarkable professionalism, courage, and dedication in reporting labour and industrial relations issues.

“His contributions to advancing workers’ rights, promoting safe and healthy workplaces, and amplifying the voices of ordinary Nigerian workers earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues, labour leaders, employers, and policymakers alike.

“As a former Chairman of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), he played a pivotal role in strengthening labour journalism and fostering constructive engagement among stakeholders in the world of work.

“His unwavering commitment to social justice and the welfare of working people will remain a lasting legacy.

“The fact that he returned only recently from Geneva, Switzerland, where he covered the 114th International Labour Conference (ILC) of the International Labour Organization (ILO), underscores his dedication to duty and his passion for labour reporting until his final moments.

“On behalf of the NSITF family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Management and Staff of Daily Independent Newspaper, members of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN), the leadership and members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the entire labour movement in Nigeria.

“We pray that Almighty God grants his family, friends, colleagues, and all who mourn him the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grants his soul eternal rest”, the MD prayed.

For a better society

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