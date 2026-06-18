Africa must become centre of value creation, says Alake

.Unveils AFNIS 2026 Agenda, urges united resource vision

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has said that the 5th African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit, (AFNIS 2026) will move Africa from talk to execution on resource industrialisation when it convenes June 23-25 at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Addressing the press ahead of the summit, Alake said AFNIS has grown in five years from “an ambitious idea” into one of Africa’s foremost platforms for dialogue, partnership and investment in mining, energy and related sectors.

He described AFNIS 2026 as particularly significant because it comes at a time when global demand for critical minerals is accelerating, supply chains are being repositioned, and capital is seeking stable, bankable destinations.

“New technologies are transforming industries at unprecedented speed, while the global energy transition is creating enormous opportunities for resource-rich countries,” he noted.

The summit’s theme, “One Africa, One Resource Vision,” reflects a shift from isolated national approaches to continental collaboration, Alake stressed.

He stated further that whether on critical minerals, energy infrastructure, regional value chains or project financing, Africa’s future lies in greater cooperation among nations.

What sets this edition apart, the minister said, is its deliberate focus on implementation, pointing out that the programme will include sovereign meeting rooms, investor engagement sessions, ministerial dialogues, CEO roundtables, project financing discussions, responsible sourcing roundtables, and project de-risking engagements.

“Participants should leave Abuja with new partnerships, new investment opportunities and practical pathways for execution,” he said.

AFNIS 2026 will host ministers and senior officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Somalia, Liberia, Mauritania and other key mining and energy jurisdictions.

The presence of the delegates, Alake said, shows growing consensus that Africa’s resource future must be shaped through coordination and collective action.

Beyond governments, the summit will draw development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds, commercial banks, investment funds, mining and energy firms, technology providers, geoscience experts and policy makers.

Alake said this convergence of decision-makers and industry leaders distinguishes AFNIS on the continent.

Discussions in Abuja will tackle sovereign participation in strategic projects, regional industrial corridors, critical mineral development, infrastructure financing, responsible sourcing, energy integration, and innovative financing to unlock Africa’s resource potential.

The outcomes, he said, could shape policy and investment across Africa for years.

Alake thanked sponsors and partners for strengthening the platform.

He also acknowledged Romulus Mining as Title Sponsor, ASBA & Wisdom International Limited and Steron Mining Company Limited as Platinum Sponsors, Xcalibur Smart Mapping as Gold Sponsor, and other Silver Sponsors, Official Partners, MDAs, and development institutions.

Alake commended the media for promoting informed discourse on resource development and the energy transition, calling journalists “critical partners in shaping public understanding and promoting transparency.”

He urged active engagement with ideas and partnerships that will emerge from the summit.

“History will not judge Africa by the resources beneath its soil. History will judge us by what we choose to do with those resources,” Alake declared and added that the challenge is not endowment but vision, leadership and execution.

AFNIS 2026, he concluded, is “a statement of intent” that Africa is ready to take greater ownership of its development, deepen regional cooperation, attract strategic investment, and turn natural resource wealth into lasting prosperity for its people.

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