2027: I’m ready to die for Nigeria — Peter Obi

.Says he’ll quit presidential race if campaign fund’s allegations proven

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor with Agency report

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, has declared his readiness to die for Nigeria, stating that genuine leadership demands the ultimate sacrifice in the face of the country’s worsening security crisis.

The former Anambra State governor spoke in a recent episode of the Black Box interview on Nevon HQ with journalist Rufai Oseni, posted on Tuesday.

He was asked what he would do as Commander-in-Chief to rescue kidnapped schoolchildren held in the bush, address the beheading of teachers and respond to the killing of senior military officers, including generals.

Although he did not outline specific operational strategies, Obi stressed the need for commitment and decisive leadership.

“I have fought criminality in Anambra. Commitment solves the problem for everybody,” he said.

He recounted how, during his tenure as Anambra’s governor, notorious kidnappers were forced out of the state.

Obi referenced an interview of a prominent kidnapper known as Vance, who he said admitted that criminal operations became untenable under his administration.

“One government. It’s either I’m in charge or they’re in charge. One person must be in charge.

“We declare war. If you’re ready to lead, you must be ready to die. If you’re not ready to die, go home,” the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election added.

When directly asked if he was ready to die for Nigeria, Obi replied, “Yes.”

He added, “Tomorrow. If I’m outside this country and there’s war, I’ll come back. I’m a Nigerian. I’ve never had any reason to have any country’s passport… God created me a Nigerian. And I’m ready to die here.”

The remarks come amid persistent banditry, kidnapping for ransom and attacks on schools and security personnel across several parts of Nigeria.

In May, 40 students and teachers were abducted in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

One teacher was killed during the attack, another was beheaded in captivity, while others are yet to be released.

A former military spokesman, Major General Rabe Abubakar (retd.), was abducted alongside his wife on May 30, 2026, in Katsina State.

He was later confirmed dead, while his wife was rescued days afterward.

Obi lamented the rise of non-state actors challenging state authority and expressed confidence that committed leadership could restore Nigeria’s military glory.

He recalled how Nigerian troops once helped maintain peace in various global hotspots, including Liberia, Sudan and Kuwait.

The presidential candidate argued that detailed operational plans are secondary to the fundamental issue of willingness to confront insecurity head-on.

Similarly, Obi said that he would stop campaigning if anyone can prove be took 1% of Labour Party donation in the build up to 2023 elections.

He was reacting to an allegation that he and human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, siphoned Labour Party’s donations for the 2023 general elections.

“I don’t go by people talking nonsensical and listen to them. He said that we took from Labour Party’s account 10 billion naira or $30 million. Where is the account?

“I’m going to include every accuser very soon in the list of the people I want to come out and prove that I took money from the Labour Party’s account or any financial mismanagement allegation.

“Look, if anyone can prove that I took 1% of Labour Party’s donations, I will stop campaigning,” Obi said.

Meanwhile, Obi has declared his intention to proceed with a defamation lawsuit against actor and politician Kenneth Okonkwo following allegations of corruption during the party’s primary elections.

On the demand letter against Okonkwo, he said, “The issue of taking Kenneth Okonkwo to court wouldn’t have arisen if he had stopped at those allegations. But he claimed he still has more he would expose about me in the future. So I am very happy to take him to court so that he can expose me publicly, alongside other Nigerians. If any of them has any criminal allegations against me, they should bring it to court.”

It can be recalled that Okonkwo had appeared on Channels Television’s “Sunrise Daily,” where he claimed that House of Representatives aspirants were coerced into paying a N10 million bribe under Obi’s watch to secure tickets.

This led to a N5 billion defamation warning from Obi’s legal team. In response, Okonkwo released what he termed documentary evidence on social media, including chat logs with an NDC aspirant, Obunike Ohaegbu.

Okonkwo claimed that the aspirant privately described the former governor as the leader of the extortion scheme, stating, “Peter Obi is the head, stomach, and feet of the criminal gang.” Okonkwo further alleged that Obi handpicked candidates who did not win or participate in the primaries at a hotel in Abuja.

Questioning the legality of the process, Okonkwo wrote, “Please tell me, if a person said that Peter Obi was writing list of aspirants in John Wood Hotel, Abuja, who didn’t win election in NDC, to become candidates for NDC, what else is criminality? He even stated clearly that Peter Obi wrote Senator Victor Umeh’s name as a candidate when he lost.”

He also asserted that when the national secretariat was questioned about the extra financial demands, “the party named Peter Obi and the caucus leaders who were assembled by Peter Obi.”

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