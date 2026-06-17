Train derailment: Injured passengers discharged, equipment recovered — NRC

All passengers who sustained injuries in the June 8 train accident on the Warri–Itakpe route have been treated and discharged.

Also, all equipment involved in the accident have been fully recovered.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

“One NRC staff member who sustained serious injuries remains under specialist medical care,” Opeifa, however, said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the train had an accident at about 4:17 pm near Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station, Agbor, Delta State, with four coaches capsized.

The train had departed Itakpe Station at noon on its scheduled service to Ujevwu, Warri, Delta State.

The train was carrying 442 passengers and 40 operational personnel comprising train crew, security personnel, medical personnel, cleaners, caterers, and other support staff.

Five people died in the accident. Injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Agbor and surrounding communities.

Opeifa said in the statement that all passengers and personnel on board the train had been accounted for.

He said the corporation deeply sympathised with the families of the deceased and would continue to stand with them during this difficult period.

He thanked the management and medical personnel of General Hospital Owa Oyibu, Owa Alero Hospital, and Central Hospital, Agbor, for their prompt response, professionalism, dedication, and compassionate care provided to the injured passengers.

“Their invaluable support contributed significantly to the successful management of the emergency and recovery of the affected persons,” he said.

He added that, in continuation of its post-incident response efforts, the corporation had constituted a medical and victim support committee to coordinate engagement with injured passengers, relatives of the deceased, and other affected families.

“The committee has so far visited five injured passengers and the family of one deceased passenger in Agbor, Asaba, and Ugbolu, Delta State, and will proceed to Warri to condole with the families of two other deceased passengers, as well as additional injured passengers,” he said.

He encouraged passengers, relatives, and members of the public seeking information about passengers on board, lost-and-found items, medical follow-up, or other enquiries related to the incident to contact the NRC Incident Desk.

Opeifa said the desk could be reached through the following dedicated lines: 09160008964, 09010000101, 08052217353, 08147012653, and 07033684912.

“Meanwhile, with passenger rescue operations and equipment recovery successfully completed, the NRC’s Civil Engineering and New Lines Engineers have commenced rail track restoration works.

“NRC remains fully committed to cooperating with all relevant authorities, implementing safety recommendations arising from investigations, and strengthening measures aimed at ensuring the safety, reliability, and sustainability of railway operations,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2