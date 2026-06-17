This is a mischievous case, it’s not going to affect anything- Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

Reactions have started coming in following the Federal High Court’s directive to INEC, to deregister the African Democratic Congress ( ADC), Accord Party, Zenith Labour Party and two other parties.

Former Labour Party Governorship Candidate for Lagos State, and now ADC aspirant, Chief Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said, “it will be appealed, this is a mischievous case, it’s not going to affect anything”.

A political analyst, Chief Dr. Obinna Ebirim, told Champion that the Court’s position is anchored on Section 225A of the 1999 constitution( as amended) which empowers INEC to deregister political parties that fail to meet prescribed electoral performance thresholds.

He advised the parties concerned to pursue all available legal and constitutional remedies and ensure strict compliance with every constitutional and electoral requirement.

Ebirim also advised opposition parties to avoid legal landmines associated with the prevailing political environment in which the ruling party is doing all it can to prevent a contest and go unopposed in the presidential election next year.

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