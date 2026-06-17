By Mathew Adesegun Ibiyemi

The Oyetola I know is entirely different from the version painted by rumors and lies of opponents. The former Governor of Osun State, current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, and insurance guru is a man for whom I hold immense respect. Over time, I have pondered why such a man is frequently criticized and subjected to falsehoods for matters he is not guilty of.

The Oyetola I know is a prudent manager of resources. During his tenure as the Governor of Osun State, Oyetola did not owe civil servants as many have claimed. He dutifully paid salaries as and when due throughout his administration and made deliberate efforts to clear the backlog of modulated salaries inherited from the previous administration, despite the state’s meager resources. His only real “sin” which largely goes unspoken is his refusal to spend state funds lavishly in the manner expected of a typical politician. Even some of his close associates have mocked his decision to leave over ₦11 billion in the state coffers when vacating office in 2022. If being prudent and prioritizing developmental projects over satisfying self-serving political actors is considered foolishness, then may Oyetola never be wise.

The Oyetola I know listens. One of the key initiatives my late father proposed to Oyetola during the buildup to the 2018 Osun APC gubernatorial primaries was the hosting of the Osun Investment Summit if he were elected. Oyetola hosted the first ever Osun Investment summit with twenty two investors showing interest in investing the state. He also went on further to establish the Osun Investment and Promotion Agency headed by my dear egbon, Prince Femi Adeniran. Unlike many political leaders with whom I have interacted closely, Oyetola truly listens. While he has his own clear ideas, he remains highly willing and open to implementing the suggestions of others if they serve the public good. Our interactions never end without him asking about my thoughts on a matter, a true sign of a good leader.

The Oyetola I know is a peacemaker who believes in peace at all costs. During the buildup to the APC primaries, I visited his office to raise some concerns regarding party unity. I mentioned statements being made by certain stakeholders and urged him to look into the matter. His Excellency dutifully obliged me and, in my presence, immediately attempted to call one of the stakeholders I had mentioned, though the individual failed to pick up. More recently, I met with His Excellency in Iragbiji during the Sallah holiday to continue my advocacy for peace. On this occasion, he explained the concrete steps he had taken to reconcile with stakeholders who were dissatisfied with the outcomes of the primaries. While he is not perfect, he is a lover of peace regardless of the personal or political cost.

Oyetola forgives. While his critics claim he did not deserve re-election, there is an almost unanimous consensus among loyal party faithfuls that certain stakeholders engaged in anti-party activities that formed part of the reasons for the electoral loss in 2022. Despite this betrayal, Oyetola forgives and has refused to trade blames. Instead, he has quietly licked the wounds of defeat, embraced unity, and is currently prioritizing the repositioning of the progressives to reclaim power in Osun State.

My admiration for Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola stems from a place of deep respect forged through personal observation and close-proximity interactions. It is easy to evaluate public figures through the distorted lens of political rivalry, but true leadership transcends party lines. Disagreements on policy are natural in any democracy, but our political divides should never lead us to cast aspersions on a dedicated son of the soil whose character, prudence, and integrity we should collectively be proud of.

Mathew Adesegun Ibiyemi writes from Ile-Ife, Osun State.