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Public hearing on Bill For Act to establish joint doctrine, warfare center to enhance coordination , effectiveness of military operations of Armed Forces in Nigeria

by Peter Anayo0115

Cross section of the stakeholders led by Major General A.F Edef [left] during the House of Representatives Committee on Defense public hearing on a bill for an act to establish a joint doctrine and warfare center to enhance the coordination and effectiveness of military operations of Armed Forces of Nigeria, by integrating the capabilities of respective services and for related matters [HB-2741] held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

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