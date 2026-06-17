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Politics

Oshiomhole’s claim on Obi’s security record represents brazen falsehoods– Hon. Ogene

by Peter Anayo0172

 

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The caucus Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene has dismissed as a brazen falsehood and deliberate misinformation the claim by former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, that his security record in Edo surpassed that of the NDC presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in Anambra State.

In a recent podcast interview, Senator Oshiomhole alleged that Mr. Obi’s performance on security in Anambra was abysmal, arguing he is unfit to lead Nigeria out of the prevailing insecurity crisis.

“Senator Oshiomhole’s revisionist attempt to rewrite history is both laughable and insulting to Nigerians who know the facts. The data on security under Obi’s tenure in Anambra remains public record, and no amount of political grandstanding can erase it,” Ogene declared.

Ogene said, “Oshiomhole has now officially joined the growing league of self-appointed press secretaries to President Tinubu. His trademark loquaciousness routinely puts him at odds with his own colleagues in the Senate, and he invariably ends up issuing humiliating apologies.

“In his latest desperate bid for ranking status among presidential attack dogs, Oshiomhole has again flown off tangent, mangling basic facts that even secondary school students know. What revisionist history would Oshiomhole teach Nigerian children when he can not accurately situate simple national events?”

He argued that, “The Bakassi Boys operated under the four-year administration of the late Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju. Yet in his haste to smear Obi, Oshiomhole conveniently erased the three-year tenure of Dr. Chris Ngige before Obi’s assumption of office in 2006.

“Not done with his comedy of fallacies, Oshiomhole went further to claim that the demolition of kidnappers’ dens began under former Governor Obiano. False. That deterrence policy was introduced and executed by Obi.

“It is pitiable that a man who governed Edo State during Obi’s tenure would be so consumed by envy that he deliberately forgets basic facts. This is the same Oshiomhole who, while Obi was bringing civility and due process to governance in Anambra, was busy demolishing the houses of political opponents in Edo.

“In deed, for a man who pioneered the current attempt at evolving a state police structure, through the recruitment, training, kitting, and provision of security vehicles to each of Anambra’s 177 communities, it is uncharitable for Senator Oshiomhole to begin now to promote a contrary narrative.

“Despite several security-related awards garnered by Obi as governor, Oshiomhole’s desperate revisionism collapses under the weight of verifiable testimony. Philemon Leha, who served as Commissioner of Police in Anambra State during Mr. Peter Obi’s tenure has put the record straight.”

 

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