Oborevwori pledges openness as RMFAC begins data verification exercise

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prudence, accountability and transparency in the management of public resources as the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) commenced its nationwide Data Verification Exercise in the state.

Governor Oborevwori stated this while receiving a delegation from RMFAC led by the team leader, Mohammed Kabir Usman and the federal commissioner representing Delta state in the commission, Mr. Aruviere Martins Egharhevwa, at Government House, Asaba.

The governor said his administration had continued to invest heavily in critical sectors such as healthcare, education and other social infrastructure across the state, stressing that the projects were visible and open for verification.

He said, “We remain conscious of the need for prudence, accountability and transparency in the management of public resources. As a government, we have massively invested in hospitals, schools and other social infrastructure, which have improved the indices of the state in the country.

“We are not just saying it, you will see it. As you go around the state, you will see what we have done. I can boldly state that in Delta state, we have been working round the clock across the 25 local government areas.

“We are doing projects in roads, schools, hospitals and other sectors. They are there for you to verify.“

Oborevwori assured the commission of the state’s full cooperation, noting that all relevant ministries, departments and agencies, as well as the 25 local government councils, had been adequately briefed ahead of the exercise.

The Governor said, “I wish to assure the commission that Delta state is fully prepared to provide all necessary information and support required for the successful conduct of the exercise.

“Before your visit, we had a meeting with 25 local government council chairmen where these issues were discussed. I instructed to come with all their reports and be ready for verification. So, we are fully prepared for this exercise.”

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