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Energy

NUPRC, NRS forge stronger alliance to drive transparent Oil & Gas revenue collection as Nigeria eyes 1.9mbpd output

by Peter Anayo0115

 

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) have strengthened their partnership to boost openness and accountability in how oil and gas income is collected.

The agreement came after a high-level meeting between NUPRC’s Commission Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and NRS Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, held at the NRS head office in Abuja on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Eyesan applauded the NRS boss for spearheading reforms that led to the passage of the NRS Act.

On the shift of revenue collection duties, Eyesan said the transition has been hitch-free and efficient. She stressed NUPRC’s commitment to building a friendly operating climate for oil and gas players.

“We are here to enable them, enable their businesses, ensure that they survive, they succeed. And we want to grow the pie because when you grow the pie, everybody benefits,” she stated.

Eyesan revealed Nigeria can produce up to 1.9 million barrels per day, after reaching 1.86mbpd at its peak in May.

“We are back to production. We are ramping up now, and we want to continue working. We still recognise the constraints. Infrastructure and asset integrity are major constraints, but we will work on these. Even in the human capacity in the industry, we see that if we want to grow, we must also grow that capacity to meet the demands,” she added.

She also disclosed that digitising NUPRC’s operations was a top priority when she took office, and that objective has largely been realized.

In his response, Adedeji commended NUPRC for its energy, professionalism and transparency. He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to working closely with the Commission, especially on revenue collection functions transferred under the new Act.

“It is in the interest of Nigeria that we work together to grow revenue for the country in a transparent manner for the good of Nigerians. So, there is no way we would do something to jeopardise the progress or sustainability of another agency. I collect revenue. I don’t generate revenue. Wherever revenue is, I work on it and keep an account for you. So, I’m helping you to collect your royalties,” he said.

He assured that the NRS will keep backing NUPRC to meet their joint goal of raising government revenue in a fair, transparent and sustainable way.

 

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