NNPC, TotalEnergies double down on drone

NNPC Ltd’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Udy Ntia (2nd from right) and TotalEnergies Country Chair and Managing Director, Matthieu Bouyer (1st from left), signing an MoU to extend the deployment of the Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications (AUSEA) technology for the detection, measurement, and reduction of methane and carbon emission across upstream operations for another 24 months. The MoU was signed at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Wednesday.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

NNPC Limited has inked a fresh 24-month extension with TotalEnergies to keep rolling out the Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications, AUSEA, across its upstream fields. The tech is built to spot, measure, and cut down methane and carbon emissions.

This renewed deal pushes NNPC’s climate goals forward. It supports three key targets: meeting gas flare reduction rules, honoring its Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter commitments, staying active in the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, and hitting a near-zero methane target by 2030. It builds directly on the first AUSEA agreement both companies signed back in 2023.

The contract was finalized on Wednesday at NNPC Towers in Abuja. Signatories were NNPC Ltd’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Udy Ntia, and TotalEnergies Nigeria Country Chair + Managing Director, Matthieu Bouyer, representing their companies.

At the signing, Ntia said he was pleased with phase one results and wants the system expanded to more assets.

“Today’s signing represents a practical step in NNPC Limited’s journey to build a credible, transparent and action-oriented decarbonization programme. Through the AUSEA initiative, we are strengthening our ability to detect, quantify and prioritise methane abatement opportunities using advanced measurement technology,” Ntia stated.

He also pushed for formal progress reporting to meet compliance standards, plus exploring tech transfer so NNPC can eventually operate AUSEA directly.

Also speaking, TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice President, Africa, Mike Sangster, praised NNPC’s partnership over the years and noted TotalEnergies was the first oil producer in Nigeria to stop gas flaring across all its assets.

He credited AUSEA as key to that success, and said the company is still aiming for near-zero methane emissions by 2030.

AUSEA It’s a drone-mounted spectrometer created by TotalEnergies with France’s CNRS and the University of Reims. The system helps operators find hidden emission sources, create a baseline to challenge and improve current reporting, supply data to audit operating systems and fix issues, plus calculate how efficiently flares are burning.

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