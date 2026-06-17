Nigeria sets Africa’s Digital Education Standard with DNEMIS unveiling in Oslo

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Hon. Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, took the country’s education tech transformation global, casting Nigeria as Africa’s benchmark for education data deployment.

Speaking at the 2026 DHIS2 Annual Conference in Oslo, Norway, the Minister introduced Nigeria’s Digital National Education Management Information System, DNEMIS, to an international audience.

A press statement issued by Ikharo Attah Special Adviser (Media and Communications), said

Nigeria’s invite came through UNICEF and the University of Oslo, a sign of rising global respect for the country’s tech and data-driven upgrades to education planning, oversight, tracking, and service delivery.

During his address, Dr. Alausa outlined how the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative, NESRI, is intentionally reshaping the education sector through digital tools and evidence-led reforms. The core aim: boost efficiency, accountability, and measurable results at every education level.

The standout moment was the worldwide launch and joint unveiling of DNEMIS. The platform is built to modernise how education data is gathered, stored, and reported, while powering smarter planning and policy decisions sector-wide.

The Minister noted DNEMIS runs on District Health Information Software 2, DHIS2, an open-source data platform globally trusted for health information systems and currently used by over 31 million people across nations and institutions.

After proving its impact in health data, DHIS2 is now expanding into education and scaling fast for national education data systems worldwide. In this growing education rollout, Nigeria leads the pack with the highest number of education users on DHIS2, putting it at the front of Africa’s evidence-based digital education shift, the Minister said.

Dr. Alausa added that DNEMIS’ success is drawing continental interest, with African nations viewing Nigeria’s model as a workable route to strengthen education data systems and speed up sector-wide digitisation.

According to him, Nigeria now has a practical, scalable, and copyable framework for how education data systems can be built, rolled out, and embedded across Africa.

This sets a new implementation standard and shows how dependable, near real-time data can improve resource allocation, sharpen interventions, and expand access, equity, and learning results.

DNEMIS was delivered through a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Education, UNICEF, HISP, the National Education Data Infrastructure, NEDI, and the University of Oslo. Hosted on the DHIS2 framework, which also supports healthcare, education, and climate health globally, the education module already holds 45 million records worldwide, with Nigeria contributing 32 million of them.

The system is built to supply near real-time education data that informs policy design, tracks performance, and improves service delivery across the sector.

The platform marks a major move away from scattered, manual methods to a unified digital ecosystem that delivers timely, credible, and actionable education insights for national growth.

The DHIS2 Annual Conference brought together ministers, policymakers, development partners, researchers, and tech leaders from over 100 countries to share ideas and explore new digital transformation paths for education, health, and other key sectors.

Outside the sessions, Nigeria’s presence opened doors to deepen global partnerships and expand cooperation on education innovation, institutional capacity building, research, and knowledge sharing, while highlighting Nigeria’s growing role as Africa’s leader in education reform.

The Honourable Minister restated the Federal Government’s pledge to keep driving education reforms and make sure digital innovation delivers real gains for Nigerian learners.

He stressed that through DNEMIS and wider sector renewal efforts, Nigeria will keep leading by example on transparency, stronger evidence-based decisions, and setting a new continental benchmark for inclusive, responsive, future-ready education systems across Africa.

For a better society

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