New era begins in Abuja as six council chairmen inaugurate legislatures

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A new chapter opened in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday as six area councils inaugurated their legislative arms, completing the handover to newly elected officials across Abuja.

The Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, alongside Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali area councils, swore in new councillors to kick off a four-year tenure. The ceremonies marked the formal start of administrative and legislative business at the grassroots level.

The councillors were sworn in by their respective council chairmen, a day after the chairmen themselves took the oath of office. The sequence sealed the transition to new administrations in all six area councils.

On Monday, FCT Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike administered the oath of office to the six chairmen and gave them a clear charge.

He told them to make “rapid rural development” their watchword and shun extravagant lifestyles and absenteeism.

Wike reminded the elected officials of campaign promises made to residents. stressing that governance at the council level must be felt in communities, not just in press statements or Abuja offices.

In Kuje Area Council, the handover was smooth and symbolic, with the situation turning into a canival-like atmosphere with cultural dances and artistic displays.

Immediate past chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Sabo handed over the instruments of office to the new chairman, Hon. Danjuna Samuel Shekwolo. Sabo had defected to the APC just months before the FCT polls.

Addressing the gathering after his inauguration, Shekwolo promised to “hit the ground running,” and he urged Kuje councillors to be proactive and productive, aligning with their oath of office and the expectations of constituents.

The new Kuje chairman pledged accessibility and inclusion. “I will not be a runaway chairman,” Shekwolo declared, promising an open-door policy and an administration that listens to residents across the 10 wards.

Speaking with newsmen after the ceremony, Shekwolo said his team would build on past development legacies.

He noted that government is continuous, and he would not allow any vacuum but would consolidate the achievements of previous administrations.

With legislatures now in place across AMAC, Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali, the FCT’s 2026-2030 council cycle has fully taken off.

Residents will be watching to see if the rapid developments promised are visible.

For a better society

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