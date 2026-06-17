Maikalangu swears in 10th AMAC Legislative Council

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Abuja Municipal Area Council’s top official, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has officially sworn in the 10th AMAC Legislative Council, after he himself was sworn in by FCT Minister Barree Nyesom Wike.

Right after the swearing-in, the fresh councillors went straight to elect their leaders. Hon. Yunana Ishaya emerged as the new Speaker of the AMAC Legislative Assembly, while Hon. Jonathan Idi, representing Nyanya Ward, was picked as Deputy Speaker.

The other key principal officers are Hon. Hamzat Abubakar of Wuse Ward, who takes the role of Majority Leader, and Hon. Godwin Iriminya of Karu Ward, named Minority Leader.

The ceremony was held at the Legislative Chamber inside the Council Secretariat. It officially kicked off duties for the newly elected councillors who represent AMAC’s 12 political wards.

Speaking to the lawmakers and the new leadership headed by Speaker Ishaya, Council Chairman Maikalangu stressed that their mandate was a “call to duty with obligations.”

He told the 10th Assembly to get down to legislative work without delay and to put the urgent needs of their constituents above political squabbles.

“I am advising you to avoid needless legislative red tape that can stall any development projects or programs meant to benefit the people,” Maikalangu cautioned.

“We must reject all forms of self-interest, tribalism, and religious intolerance.”

The Chairman said he wants a strong, cooperative relationship between the executive and legislative arms so democratic benefits can reach the grassroots faster.

Linking his administration’s direction with national and FCT priorities, Maikalangu urged the lawmakers to adopt President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He also recognized FCT Minister Nyesom Wike as his mentor in governance.

“My government will keep riding on the success track of ‘Mr Project’, the Honourable Minister of FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, who has trained me on delivering high standards of excellent, fearless, and impartial service to the people with integrity,” the Chairman said.

Maikalangu also thanked voters, traditional rulers, artisans, youth groups, and women’s organizations for voting him back into office.

“Our win in the just-ended polls is a win for everyone, and I won’t take it lightly,” he assured, adding that his administration’s main focus is making sure “no one gets left out.”

He also appreciated the outgoing 9th Assembly councillors. Noting that disagreements are normal in governance, Maikalangu said, “Sometimes we clash on certain issues; that’s the beauty of democracy. Today your term ends; but some of you may be called back to share your experience.”

Earlier that evening, the event opened with a welcome speech by Hajia Hajara Abdullahi, AMAC’s Director of Administration.

Speaking for the council’s civil service, Abdullahi praised Chairman Maikalangu as a “worker-focused leader” who has always placed staff welfare, administrative teamwork, and mutual respect first.

Addressing Speaker Yunana Ishaya and the new councillors, Abdullahi pledged the full support and commitment of the entire AMAC workforce to the 10th Assembly.

“You’re stepping in at a critical time when residents expect real representation, strong lawmaking, and faster grassroots development,” Abdullahi said.

“We’re ready to work with you to make your legislative work smooth, effective, and in line with our shared vision for progress.”

For a better society

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