Julius Berger earns ISO 14001:2015 Certification for Environmental Management Excellence

From left: Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, receiving the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Certificate being presented by the representative of TVE, Ben Braimoh indicating that the company excelled in the ISO 14001 Certification Audit, yesterday in Abuja.

Leading engineering and construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, has achieved a significant milestone with the award of the internationally recognised ISO 14001:2015 certification, reaffirming the company’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices.

The certification, presented on Tuesday by globally accredited standards organisation TVECert, confirms that Julius Berger’s Environmental Management System (EMS) meets globally accepted benchmarks for identifying, managing, monitoring, and improving environmental performance. It further demonstrates the company’s dedication to reducing environmental impact, ensuring regulatory compliance, and embedding sustainability into its core operations.

ISO 14001:2015 is widely regarded as the leading international standard for Environmental Management Systems. It provides a structured and systematic framework that enables organisations to manage environmental responsibilities effectively, reduce ecological footprints, prevent pollution, and continuously improve performance over time. The standard is applicable across industries of all sizes, including construction, manufacturing, energy, transport, and service sectors.

Presenting the certification, Lead Auditor at TVECert, Mr. Ben Braimoh, commended Julius Berger for its dedication and resilience throughout the rigorous audit and certification process. According to him, the achievement reflects not only compliance with international requirements but also a deep-rooted organisational commitment to sustainability.

“This has not been an easy process, but the commitment demonstrated by your top management made it possible to achieve this certification within a relatively short period,” Braimoh stated.

He further emphasised that the success of the process was largely driven by the company’s proactive approach, particularly the efficiency and responsiveness of its Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) team in providing required audit documentation and evidence.

“The prompt submission of audit evidence by your HSE team ensured a seamless evaluation process, which led to the quick approval and issuance of your certificate,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining the certification, Braimoh urged Julius Berger to sustain its efforts through continuous compliance with ISO standards. He explained that the validity of the ISO 14001:2015 certification is subject to annual surveillance audits conducted by the certification body.

“It is essential that your organisation continues to implement the requirements of the standard. The certification will be reviewed yearly, and failure to meet the stipulated requirements could result in its withdrawal,” he cautioned.

In his response, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch expressed appreciation to TVECert for its professionalism, thorough audit process, and constructive guidance throughout the certification journey.

“We are grateful for the meticulous assessment of our operations and the guidance provided. At Julius Berger, we consistently pursue initiatives that demonstrate compliance with internationally accepted standards. This certification not only validates our efforts but also strengthens our credibility with customers, investors, regulators, and the wider public,” Lubasch said.

Dr. Lubasch further noted that achieving ISO 14001:2015 certification marks an important step in the company’s long-term sustainability journey. He reaffirmed Julius Berger’s commitment to continuously integrating environmental considerations into its strategic planning, project execution, and daily operations.

“This certification confirms that we have met the requirements of ISO 14001:2015 and reinforces our resolve to build on this achievement by embedding environmental responsibility into everything we do,” he added.

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