Judiciary Boulevard’ Rising: Tinubu invests in Judges’ homes to secure democracy

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the provision of modern residential accommodation for judges was aimed at enhancing judicial independence, efficiency and service delivery, emphasizing that the welfare of judicial officers should be viewed as a national investment.

Represented by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to judicial independence and institutional reforms as he commissioned the newly completed 10-unit Court of Appeal Judges’ Quarters in Katampe District, Abuja, describing the project as a strategic investment in the rule of law and democratic governance.

“We gather on this important occasion for the commissioning of the 10th Court of Appeal Judges’ Quarters here in Katampe. This event is part of a series of judicial infrastructure projects being commissioned over a three-week period to commemorate the third anniversary of this administration,” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu said the project was a special intervention by the Federal Government, separate from the judiciary’s regular statutory budget allocations, which he added had also risen significantly under his administration.

“Today’s event is more than just unveiling physical structures,” he said. “It’s a clear sign of the Federal Government’s lasting commitment to the welfare, independence, efficiency, and dignity of the judiciary.”

He explained that a strong justice sector needs more than good laws and skilled judges. “It also needs the infrastructure and support systems that let the judiciary carry out its constitutional duties without obstacles,” he stated.

According to Tinubu, the new modern residential accommodation for judges is meant to boost judicial independence, efficiency, and service delivery. He stressed that the welfare of judicial officers should be seen as a national investment.

“The welfare of judicial officers is a strategic investment in the rule of law. When judges have secure housing and good working conditions, the whole country benefits,” he said.

He also announced plans to expand judicial infrastructure further in the district. Additional land, he revealed, has already been set aside for judges of the National Industrial Court, the Code of Conduct Bureau, the Federal High Court, and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

“With all these developments, this area could easily be called the ‘Judiciary Boulevard,’” he remarked.

Tinubu praised the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, for carrying out the project efficiently.

“I want to commend my dependable, hardworking, and diligent Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, CON, and his team for how efficiently they carried out this directive,” he said.

He then urged state governments to follow the Federal Government’s example by investing in judicial infrastructure and the welfare of judicial officers.

“Supporting the judiciary isn’t only the Federal Government’s job. State governments also have a duty to make sure their judicial sectors are well funded, properly equipped, and have the infrastructure needed for effective service delivery,” he added.

In his remarks, FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike told governors nationwide to take more responsibility for federal judicial institutions in their states. He argued that these courts mainly serve the citizens of the host state.

“Governors, let me say this: if there’s a federal judicial division in your state, you know those courts are serving your own people. The Federal High Court, the Court of Appeal, the National Industrial Court—they don’t serve neighboring states. They serve the host state,” he said.

Wike shared his experience as former Governor of Rivers State. He recalled that when he met the President of the Industrial Court, he was told the move to set up an Industrial Court division in Port Harcourt had stalled due to a lack of infrastructure. The court president said Rivers State would get an Industrial Court if Wike could provide the needed infrastructure.

“I immediately replied, ‘I am willing. Give me the designs.’ We took the designs, built the court, and provided accommodation. Today, our people no longer face the danger and stress of traveling to Bayelsa just to have their cases heard,” he recounted.

He dismissed claims that such interventions could threaten judicial independence, insisting that providing infrastructure for judges actually strengthens the judiciary.

“Taking care of these institutions doesn’t cost us more than we can afford, and it directly guarantees the true independence of the judiciary,” he said.

Wike also disclosed that President Tinubu personally told him to make judicial welfare and infrastructure a priority.

“Mr. President told me directly: ‘Do not bother; go ahead and do whatever is necessary to improve the welfare of judges and justices,’” he revealed.

President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, called the project a milestone toward giving judicial officers a secure and dignified environment.

She noted that while cases are heard in courtrooms, the quality of justice often depends on the environment where judges live and think.

“These quarters are an extension of the intellectual, contemplative space that judicial work requires,” she said.

She added that secure housing protects judges from undue influence and reprisals, safeguards the integrity of judicial processes, and helps attract and keep experienced judges.

“Building a judiciary fit for the next 50 years requires sustained investment in modern facilities, technology, and judicial welfare,” Dongban-Mensem stated.

She thanked President Tinubu and Wike for backing the judiciary, and prayed that the estate would become a model copied by other Court of Appeal divisions across the country.

For a better society

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