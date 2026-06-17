Insecurity: Abbas admits current approach not working, assures on legislative interventions

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has called for fresh, bold ideas to tackle the security challenges facing Nigeria, noting that the current approach has not really worked.

Abbas, who proposed legislative interventions, said the solutions proffered will be part of the 10th National Assembly’s legacy.

The Speaker made this known on Monday while declaring open a public hearing on security-related bills convened by the House Committee on Defence, chaired by Hon. Babajimi Benson.

Speaker Abbas noted that it is against the backdrop of the current security realities that the 10th House has resolved to “strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks that govern our military.” He also stated that the hearing “is not a rubber stamp” but a platform for robust, evidence-based engagement.

The bills are: HB.1820 (Armed Forces Farms and Ranches Scheme) – linking national food security with military capacity, especially in conflict-prone agricultural zones; HB.1719 (Gender Representation in the Armed Forces) – recognising that no security force can be truly effective without harnessing the talents of all citizens, regardless of gender; HB.1949 (Repeal of Armed Forces Act and Enactment of Nigerian Military Force Bill) – a comprehensive overhaul of military administration for modern threats; and HB.1950 (Veterans’ Federation of Nigeria Bill) – ensuring that those who have bled for us do not suffer in silence after service.

While emphasising that the bills are not mere legislative exercises, he said they are “a direct response to the evolving security threats facing our beloved nation and the imperative to build a more resilient, inclusive, and effective military institution.”

He stressed that this is a core component of our Legislative Agenda in the 10th Assembly.

Speaker Abbas said, “Let me state clearly: the security challenges we face today demand bold, fresh thinking. The old ways have not fully worked. We must be open to legislative innovations.

“I therefore call on all stakeholders—serving and retired military personnel, civil society, gender experts, veterans, lawyers, and ordinary citizens—to participate actively. Share your memoranda, speak your truth, critique where necessary, and propose solutions.

“Do not hold back because you think your voice does not matter. It does. Do not stay away because you fear your submission will be ignored. I give you my word—every memorandum will be read, every oral presentation will be noted, and all relevant contributions will be considered and, where applicable, incorporated into the final reports and bills. This is our legacy as the People’s Assembly.”

Assuring the stakeholders that the Committee on Defence would conduct the exercise with utmost transparency and fairness, the Speaker stated, “We are not here to defend any interest or hidden agenda. We are here to serve the Nigerian people and to produce legislation that will make our Armed Forces more professional, more accountable, more gender-sensitive, and more effective in protecting lives and property.”

In a welcome remark, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Benson, said the bills would address several critical aspects of national defence, including military education and professional development, joint operational effectiveness, medical training and healthcare support, strategic research and doctrine development, veterans’ welfare, military governance reforms, food security initiatives, and greater inclusiveness within the Armed Forces.

“Collectively, these proposals represent an important effort to build a stronger, more professional, innovative, and future-ready military institution,” he said, adding that “as security threats continue to evolve—from terrorism and insurgency to cyber threats and transnational crime—our legal and institutional frameworks must also evolve to meet contemporary realities.”

“I therefore encourage all stakeholders present to participate actively and constructively in these deliberations. Whether through oral presentations or written memoranda, your contributions will help ensure that these bills are strengthened and refined in the national interest. I assure you that every submission received will be carefully considered by the committee.”

For a better society

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