Hon Victor Ogene House of Rep Minority caucus briefs Journalist on state of the Nation, held in Abuja

From left… Deputy Minority leader, Hon Dasuki Abdulsamad, Minority leader, Hon Frederick Agbedi, Minority Whip, Hon Manu Soro Mansur and member of the Caucus, Hon Victor Ogene, House of Representatives Minority Caucus, briefing the journalists on the state of the Nation, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

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