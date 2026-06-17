Govt busts suspected criminals’ hideouts in Edo

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Edo State Government said it has demolished a building allegedly linked to cultism and ritual activities, while sealing another property in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, in a renewed crackdown on crime and criminal networks in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to the press by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State government, Patrick Ebojele in Benin-City.

The operation, carried out under “Operation Flush Out Kidnappers and Cultists,” involved the Edo State Security Corp (ESSC), the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies under the supervision of senior security officials attached to Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Speaking during the exercise, the Secretary of the Edo State Security Squad, Barr. John Izegaegbe, said the intervention followed intelligence and field findings in the area.

He stated: “We are here on the marching order of Governor Monday Okpebholo and getting here we discovered that it’s a ritual and a murder case.”

According to him, one of the sealed buildings at Ebhoijie-Uromi was linked to a disturbing discovery in June. “It was further discovered according to medical experts that the body found in the building, which is the body of their gateman, identified as Mildah Dalandi, has been decomposing for about one month in the apartment,” he said.

Security operatives confirmed that the decomposed body of the gateman was found inside the apartment on June 2, 2026, after residents raised an alarm over a strong odour in the area.

Izegaegbe added that the suspects identified as Eweh Favour and Eweh Bright are currently at large. He said: “The suspects are on the run, but we are giving them 72 hours to report themselves at the Uromi Police Divisional Headquarters or Area Command to clear themselves and enable further investigation into the matter.”

Following the discovery, security forces demolished a bungalow on Dr. Ebason Street, Uromi, allegedly linked to the suspects. Izegaegbe said the decision was taken after further findings on the property.

“This house will certainly be brought down as the government will not tolerate criminal elements in the state,” he said.

He further alleged that evidence recovered from the building pointed to cult-related activities. “Information brought us here as the property belongs to the same suspects and evidence has shown that this building is used as an initiation ground for new members into the cult confraternity,” he added.

According to him, items recovered from the premises included laptops, machetes, battle axes, native pots, candles, a red-coloured liquid suspected to be used for rituals, identity documents, and photographs, one of which reportedly carried the inscription “Singapore ritualist.”

Izegaegbe said the demolition was intended as a warning. “This building is going down to serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements who are engaged in criminal activities in Edo State. We are warning them to leave the state or have themselves to be blamed as the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration will not tolerate them causing havoc in the state,” he said.

The Edo State Government reiterated that investigations are ongoing and assured residents that efforts to dismantle criminal networks across communities will continue.

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