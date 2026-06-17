Golden Terra Oil launches Get Gold promo

Golden Terra Oil has launched the Get Gold Promo, a nationwide consumer reward campaign that gives shoppers free Terra Gold seasoning packs with every qualifying purchase of Golden Terra Oil.

This is a golden reward for every wise choice, especially for consumers who value quality products that help them create wholesome, delicious meals for their families.

Designed to reward loyal consumers and attract value-conscious shoppers seeking quality cooking essentials, the promo adds extra flavour, convenience and value to everyday cooking.

It also reinforces Golden Terra Oil’s longstanding reputation as a trusted household name, known for its purity, quality, and its role in nourishing families across Nigeria.

Under the Get Gold Promo, consumers who purchase a 5-litre keg of Golden Terra Oil will receive a 100-piece Terra Gold seasoning pack worth N1,200, free, while shoppers who purchase a 1-litre pouch will receive a 20-piece Terra Gold seasoning pack worth N240, free.

The initiative brings together two beloved brands from TGI Group. While Golden Terra Oil has earned the trust of consumers through its quality and healthy cooking benefits,

Terra Gold has become a kitchen favourite for delivering rich taste and flavour that elevates everyday meals. Together, both brands are creating a rewarding experience that gives consumers more value for every naira spent.

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya said, “The Get Gold Promo is an exclusive offer to our well-deserving consumers who choose Golden Terra Oil.

” Every consumer deserves more, and this promo is our way of saying thank you for the trust they place in our brand. We understand the realities of today’s economy, and we remain committed to delivering not only quality products but also added value that makes a meaningful difference in our consumers’ everyday lives.

“Through this initiative, we are rewarding loyalty while bringing together the purity of Golden Terra Oil and the great taste of Terra Gold in one exciting offer,” he said.

The Get Gold Promo is expected to drive excitement across retail outlets and markets nationwide, while strengthening consumer loyalty and encouraging more families to enjoy the winning combination of healthy cooking and delicious flavour.

Golden Terra Oil is a premium, all-purpose cooking oil made from 100per cent pure soya beans, sourced and manufactured in Nigeria. It is rich in PUFA (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids) proven to deliver numerous health benefits, like reducing cholesterol, maintaining a healthier heart, enhancing nerve function, boosting brain health, and supporting muscle strength.

Discerning consumers trust Golden Terra Oil to bring an unmatched balance of Taste & Health to every dish cooked with it. Available in various sizes, including 1000ml pouch, 700ml and 1.4L bottles, and 3L, 5L, and 25L kegs.

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