From AI to Gas Monetisation: NOG Energy Week 2026 Technical Seminar Targets Operational Breakthroughs Across Energy Value Chain

UGO AMADI

As geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global energy flows and fragment supply chains, oil and gas producers are under increasing pressure to secure and scale operations, optimise output and deliver energy more efficiently. For the energy industry in Africa, the question is no longer about resource potential, but how quickly systems can scale and adapt to a more volatile and competitive global market.

The pathway to progress will require integrated and coordinated action across the value chain. The CPD-certiﬁed Technical Seminar at NOG Energy Week 2026 will convene industry practitioners, procurement specialists, engineers, technology providers, academia, R&D and policymakers to interrogate how emerging and existing technologies can be deployed to solve real operational challenges across the energy value chain. Running from 7-9 July, the multi-day programme is structured around practical solutions to operational challenges across the energy value chain, with a clear emphasis on applied technology and performance outcomes.

The programme reflects a deliberate shift towards positioning technology as an enabler of measurable performance outcomes across upstream, midstream, downstream and power systems. Across sessions, the emphasis is on how digital tools, advanced engineering approaches and integrated systems can drive production optimisation, improve asset integrity, and enhance efficiency sustainably in increasingly complex operating environments.

Alongside digital transformation and the deployment of AI in reservoir and production optimisation, the programme places significant emphasis on gas monetisation and infrastructure development as critical levers for both energy security and economic growth. Sessions on LNG technologies, floating LNG deployment, and flare gas utilisation highlight the ongoing push to convert stranded resources into commercially viable energy streams. These discussions reinforce the role of gas as both a transition fuel and a driver of domestic energy stability.

The programme also reflects a growing alignment between energy delivery and industrial demand. Sessions exploring decentralised power systems, modular energy solutions and localised manufacturing approaches point to a more integrated model, where power, gas and industry are developed in tandem. This systems-level approach is increasingly critical as African economies look to strengthen industrial capacity while managing energy constraints.

Discussions on transforming mature fields into high-value assets, the structural factors shaping investment into the sector, optimum human capital development in the sector, practical pathways to decarbonisation, operational excellence, HSSE and project management are also not left out. Upon attendance, participants will receive a Certificate of Attendance which will translate into CPD points which will count for their professional training.

Having received in excess of 700 abstracts from around the world, successful presentations will span geoscience, engineering, digital transformation, energy markets and sustainability. The Technical Seminar reinforces its role as a convergence point for practical insights and cross-disciplinary collaboration. The diversity of topics and contributors reflects the complexity of the sector’s current challenges and the need for integrated, rather than isolated, solutions.

As NOG Energy Week 2026 continues to evolve as a leading platform for energy dialogue in Africa, the Technical Seminar underscores a clear industry direction: progress will be defined not by the articulation of ambition, but by the ability to operationalise solutions at scale.

As Nigeria’s foremost convening platform dedicated to serving the global energy industry, NOG Energy Week drives bold dialogue, strategic partnerships, and dealmaking to advance markets and accelerate progress. Engage with the entire energy value chain — oil, gas, power, renewables, technology, finance, and more — over five dynamic days dedicated to shaping a secure, just, and sustainable energy future for Africa and beyond.

NOG Energy Week at a glance:

7,500 attendees

300 global exhibitors

85 participating countries

2,000 delegates

150 speakers

50 conference sessions