First-ever Nigeria gas & power infrastructure map to be unveiled at NOG Energy Week 2026

UGO AMADI

For decades, one of the most persistent barriers to accelerated investment in Nigeria’s gas and power sector has been the absence of reliable, consolidated intelligence. Until now.

At the 25th edition of NOG Energy Week, Africa’s foremost convening platform for the global energy community, the Nigeria Gas & Power Infrastructure Map will be unveiled for the first time, in what represents a defining moment not just for Nigeria’s energy sector, but for the continent’s entire investment landscape.

Developed by the Gas for Africa programme in partnership with NNPC Limited, this landmark publication delivers what the global energy community has long demanded: a single, comprehensive and authoritative mapping of Nigeria’s gas and power infrastructure, spanning pipelines, processing facilities, power generation assets, LNG terminals, and key transmission networks across the country.

However, the Map is only half the story. Accompanying it is a strategic report on Nigeria’s gas sector, the most comprehensive intelligence publication on the industry ever produced. Taking a full value-chain approach, it covers Nigeria’s gas market evolution since 2020, the NNPC Gas Master Plan 2026, upstream production trends and reserves, midstream pipeline infrastructure and capacity gaps, downstream CNG, PNG and LNG market developments, the gas-to-power value chain, and gas-based industrialisation across fertilisers, petrochemicals, methanol and metals processing.

The report represents the most complete picture of Nigeria’s gas sector ever assembled in a single publication.

The timing is deliberate and the significance unmistakable. With global supply chains fracturing under the weight of Gulf region conflict, importing nations are urgently seeking reliable, sovereign and scalable energy partners. Nigeria, with output at a five-year high of 1.71 million barrels per day, a Gas Master Plan launched in January 2026, and the Dangote Refinery operating at capacity, has emerged as a credible and consequential energy power.

The Infrastructure Map and accompanying report crystallise Nigeria’s energy position into actionable intelligence, the kind that turns investor interest into committed capital, and policy ambition into infrastructure reality.

NOG Energy Week attendees will be among the very first in the world to access both publications, placing them at a critical advantage as deal signings, JV announcements, MoU launches and project partnerships converge on Abuja across five days of substantive industry engagement.

With five weeks to go, momentum is building at an extraordinary pace. Governments, ministerial delegations, CEOs and the full global energy value chain are preparing to descend on the BATICC in Abuja, where the next chapter of Africa’s energy story will be told.

As Nigeria’s foremost convening platform dedicated to serving the global energy industry, NOG Energy Week drives bold dialogue, strategic partnerships, and dealmaking to advance markets and accelerate progress. Engage with the entire energy value chain — oil, gas, power, renewables, technology, finance, and more — over five dynamic days dedicated to shaping a secure, just, and sustainable energy future for Africa and beyond.

NOG Energy Week at a glance:

7,500 attendees

300 global exhibitors

85 participating countries

2,000 delegates

150 speakers

50 conference sessions

For more information on NOG Energy Week 2026, visit: https://www.nogenergyweek.com/