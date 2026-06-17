Drug war: Senate Committee assures NDLEA of support

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Senator Joseph Ikpea (left) with the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa.

The Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics has assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of its full support in its ongoing offensive against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

This was contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Tuesday.

Babafemi said that the newly appointed Chairman of the committee, Sen. Joseph Ikpea gave the assurance when he paid the NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa paid a courtesy visit at the NDLEA national headquarters in Abuja.

Ikpea said that his visit to the agency was to learn and partner with the agency, adding that he would be happy to work with the chairman, given his record of achievements as military governor of the old Borno, military administrator of Lagos State and of recent, chairman of the NDLEA.

According to the lawmaker who represents Edo Central Senatorial District, “I have heard so many positive things about your sincerity, straightforwardness, passion and commitment.

“So I am here to learn and partner with you so that we can pull out our children who have gone into drug abuse and rescue them through rehabilitation, and to also prevent others from falling into the drug trap through massive awareness creation and sensitisation programmes aimed at prevention.

“So, we will partner with you through legislative support and necessary laws to subdue the drug problem in our country.’

Responding, Marwa thanked the lawmaker for the visit and assured him of the preparedness of the Agency to work with him and the committee.

He congratulated him on his recent appointment as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, adding that such could only happened because of his track record as an upright person.

”The drug problem is a major challenge that is at the root of some other social issues, not only in Nigeria but globally.

“However, I must say that we’re doing our level best to curb the scourge and we are getting impressive results.

“This is including the dismantling of major transnational drug cartels, the arrest of high profile barons and weakening their financial base through the seizure and forfeiture of their assets.

“All of these couldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of President Bola Tinubu and the national assembly through the committees in the senate and the house of representatives as well as the judiciary,” he said.

The NDLEA boss added that the agency would continue to remain proactive in its drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts across the country.

”We are proud and delighted to have you as chairman of the committee and we pray that at the end, it will be on record that you did your best in support of the drug war in Nigeria,” he added.

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