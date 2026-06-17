Drama in Osun as CSOs differ over call for redeployment of police boss

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Civil society and youth groups in Osun State have opposed calls for the redeployment of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan.

They urged the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to resist any pressure capable of undermining professionalism and operational independence within the Nigeria Police Force.

The groups include League of Peace Ambassadors, Humanity and Human Rights Advocates (LOPAHHRA), National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students, National Association of Nigerian Students, Zone D, and Osun Youth Elites Movement.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of other groups in Osogbo, on Monday, spokesperson of LOPAHHRA, Faith Adebiyi, maintained that the police command under CP Gotan had demonstrated commitment to public security and law enforcement in the state.

He said, “We therefore urge the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant security authorities to resist any pressure that may undermine professionalism, due process and operational independence within the Nigeria Police Force.

“We also encourage CP Ibrahim Gotan and all officers and men of the Osun State Police Command to remain steadfast, professional and committed to the rule of law.

“The people of Osun State deserve a police command that is focused on combating crime, protecting lives and property, and discharging its responsibilities without fear, favour or political pressure.

“Only those uncomfortable with professional, impartial and effective policing would seek the redeployment of a Commissioner of Police whose tenure has been marked by visible commitment to public security and law enforcement.”

Also, the CP, Ibrahim Gotan dismissed the call for his redeployment, saying “with massive achievement under one year, my conscious is very clear on this. You all known in the course of crime prevention and doing my job professionally, some people are not happy and fell threatened especially those benefiting from insecurity in the state.”

However, another group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Monday staged a counter protest in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, demanding the immediate redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Gotan, over alleged failure to address rising insecurity and political violence in the state.

The protesters, under the aegis of The Network of Osun Civil Society Groups, converged at Nelson Mandela and marched through Oke-fia, Alekuwodo, and terminated the protest at Olaiya.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as “IGP come to our aid,” “Gotan must go,” Osun was peaceful before the arrival of Gotan,” “IGP do the needful,” among others.

Speaking at the sidelines of the protest, the Director, Social Economic and Civil Rights Advocacy (SECRA), Comrade Olowu Emmanuel, alleged that despite rising political tensions, including the destruction of billboards and violent attacks in parts of the state, the police had not responded in a manner that inspired public confidence, hence the call for Gotan’s redeployment.

He noted that while the police had confirmed the incident, no suspects had been publicly paraded or prosecuted as of the time of the protest, warning that failure to address the situation could discourage voters from participating in the forthcoming election.

He said, “We are here today to communicate the IGP and call for the immediate redeployment of Ibrahim Gotan, the commissioner of police for Osun State.

“We are making such a demand because in the last 2 months there has been a political crisis in the state, don’t forget that billboards were destroyed, and the commissioner of police has not responded as expected, don’t forget also recently some set of political thugs come into Osogbo and shot guns across the town, people got injured. Still, it is quite unfortunate that as we speak, nobody has been paraded or arrested.

“The negative implication is that if we do not act fast, there will be voter apathy on election day which will eventually lead to people being disenfranchised.”

He therefore urged the IGP to deploy a police commissioner who would demonstrate professionalism and impartiality in the discharge of duties.

Meanwhile, the DPO Dugbe Police State, Joshua Owolabo while addressing the protesters said, “We need to be peaceful in presenting our demands, and I want to assure you that the Police Commisioner is assuring the residents of the state that everybody is safe and secure and he’s doing everything necessary to ensure that is achieved.”

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