Delta police command scores double victory against crime, drug peddlers

‎

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

‎

The Delta State Police Command has recorded a series of successful operations, marking a significant victory in the fight against violent crime and the illicit drug trade currently plaguing the State.

‎

In an intelligence-led operation on 14 June 2026, the Command’s Anti-Vice Squad (CAVS), in partnership with the Ughelli Vigilante Group, successfully arrested two individuals linked to a spate of robberies within the Ughelli metropolis.

‎

Acting on credible intelligence, the joint team stormed the Okorodafe area of Ughelli at approximately 4:30pm, apprehending 29-year-old suspect, Moses Francis.

‎

According to a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, the suspect admitted during preliminary interrogation to participating in several robberies, notably an incident that occurred along Aro Street, Ughelli, in April 2026.

‎

Following his confession, Mr Francis escorted the operatives to a hideout in Ughelli where they arrested another gang member, 26-year-old Cosmos Erueseke, at around 5:40 pm the same day.

‎

Authorities confirmed that both suspects are currently in custody as efforts intensify to apprehend other fleeing members of the criminal syndicate and recover their operational weapons.

‎

Concurrently, the Command achieved a breakthrough in the war against narcotics. At approximately 4:00 am on the same date, Anti-Vice Squad operatives on routine stop-and-search duties along the Ozoro/Oleh Expressway intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number FST 242 YK.

‎

During the search, the driver of the vehicle suddenly abandoned the car and absconded into a nearby bush.

‎

Despite an immediate pursuit, the suspect managed to escape. A thorough inspection of the abandoned vehicle led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including substances known as Codeine, Tramadol, Swinol, Man G, and Vega.

‎

The exhibits have been secured, and a manhunt has been launched to track down the fleeing suspect.

‎

Commending the professionalism and resilience of his officers, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reiterated the Command’s unwavering resolve to dismantle criminal infrastructure and drug networks.

‎

He assured residents of the State of the Command’s steadfast commitment to ensuring public safety and security.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2