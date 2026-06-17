CITYMAG Awards 2026-Celebrates legends who built Africa’s story before social media era

CITYMAG Newspaper has announced plans to host the highly anticipated CITYMAG Awards 2026, a prestigious event designed to celebrate and honour 40 distinguished Global Impact Makers whose contributions have significantly transformed lives, communities, industries and nations.

The awards ceremony, scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 4, at Garden Top Hotel, Festac, Lagos, will bring together an impressive gathering of dignitaries, business leaders, government officials, entertainers, media personalities and guests from different parts of the world.

Organisers said this year’s edition will recognise outstanding personalities from Africa and the United States, including legendary icons, accomplished leaders, humanitarian advocates, business innovators, entertainment pioneers and public servants whose achievements have left enduring footprints on society.

With the theme, “Honoring Excellence, Celebrating Legacy,” the awards seek to spotlight individuals whose remarkable accomplishments have shaped culture, inspired generations and projected Africa positively on the global stage.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the Publisher and President of CITYMAG Newspaper, Dr. Debby Goodnews Silas, popularly known as Debby Classique, said the awards were conceived to preserve the stories and celebrate the contributions of great men and women whose efforts have impacted society long before the rise of social media.

According to her, many of the honourees have devoted decades to building institutions, creating opportunities, promoting culture, advancing development and inspiring future generations through their dedication and service.

“Many of these great men and women have spent decades building institutions, creating opportunities, preserving culture and inspiring generations.

CITYMAG Awards is our way of documenting their stories, reminding the world of their contributions and giving them the honour they truly deserve,” she said.

Silas noted that, beyond receiving the prestigious CITYMAG trophy, award recipients would also be featured in special newspaper publications, documentary productions and global media campaigns aimed at highlighting their achievements and preserving their legacies for posterity.

She explained that the initiative aligns with CITYMAG Newspaper’s commitment to promoting excellence, celebrating achievements and telling impactful stories that contribute positively to communities across the globe.

Industry observers have described the event as a unique platform for recognising individuals whose visionary leadership, innovation, philanthropy and dedication to public service have created lasting change in society.

The organisers expressed confidence that the 2026 edition would further strengthen the culture of recognising excellence while inspiring younger generations to pursue impactful careers and meaningful contributions to humanity.

The event is expected to serve as a meeting point for influential personalities from various sectors, providing opportunities for networking, collaboration and the exchange of ideas aimed at advancing development and social progress.

CITYMAG Newspaper, an international media platform, has continued to distinguish itself through its commitment to celebrating excellence, preserving legacies and promoting inspiring stories that resonate across borders.

As anticipation builds toward the awards ceremony, organisers say CITYMAG Awards 2026 promises to be one of the most prestigious gatherings dedicated to recognising excellence, preserving history and inspiring future generations through the celebration of extraordinary achievements.

The ceremony will commence at 4:00 p.m. at Garden Top Hotel, Plot 2014 Festac Access Road, Amuwo Odofin Estate, Lagos.

For a better society

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