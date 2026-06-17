Bayelsa pledges cheaper, speedy alternative dispute resolutions

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Chairman Bayelsa Multi Door Court, King Collins Daniel has promised a cheaper and speedy Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) of disputes in Bayelsa State.

Daniel made this known on Tuesday during a briefing of the second edition with the theme: “Policy Dialogue on Justice Reforms” held at Bayelsa multi-door courthouse, Yenagoa.

Since inception to date, the State had dealt with 750 cases at the Bayelsa multi door court house as alternative dispute resolution.

Daniel said the significance of the ADR was to enhance public awareness of the services and operations of the of the Bayelsa multi door courthouse to strengthen confidence to complement conventional litigation.

He noted that the primary objective of the conference was to create awareness among stakeholders on the role and relevance of the multi door courthouse in promoting the speedy, efficient and cost effective administrative of justice through ADR mechanisms.

“The conference will also provide an opportunity to examine the role of Bayelsa multi door courthouse in advancing justice reforms through mediation, arbitration, conciliation and other ADR processes.

“The maiden conference attracted wide participation from members of the Bar and Bench, the business community, traditional rulers, government institutions, civil society organisations and other critical stakeholders in the justice sector,” he said.

He emphasized that a specialized institution established to facilitate the amicable resolution of disputes, the Bayelsa multi door courthouse has continued to provide citizens, businesses, government agencies and other stakeholders with efficient and less adversarial mechanisms for resolving disputes.

He highlighted the need to deepen public understanding of these services and encourage greater utilisation of ADR mechanisms as effective tools for dispute resolution.

“We believe that through sustained stakeholders engagement and policy dialogue, the Bayelsa multi door courthouse will continue to contribute meaningfully to the development of a more responsive, efficient and people-oriented justice system.

“We therefore use the opportunity to invite members of the legal profession judicial officers public institutions the business community traditional institutions civil society organization, students and members of the public in this important dialogue.

“The governing council remains committed to strengthening access to justice and promoting a culture of peaceful dispute resolution in the State,” he said.

For a better society

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