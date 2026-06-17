2027: Deconstructing Paddy Obinna’s Alternative View on the Imo Charter of Equity and Owerri Zone

By Ben AHANONU

On June 7, 2026, an elder and former Special Adviser on Culture to Governor Hope Uzodimma, Paddy Obinna, publicly dismissed the Imo Charter of Equity.

He had previously stated that the Charter of Equity could cause disunity in the Owerri zone. He also advised the Owerri zone to step aside for the Okigwe zone in the 2027 governorship race.

This time, he noted that influential figures from the Owerri Zone and religious leaders wrongfully ganged up to remove Ikedi Ohakim (who is from the Okigwe Zone) after only four years in office.

‘If something happened wrongly in 2011, those who caused it should be courageous enough to say, “I am sorry; please take back what ought to be yours,” instead of heating up the polity with selfishly motivated inclinations. It is wrong to underrate people,’ he averred.”

Firstly, let me state categorically that a tree cannot make a forest. Contrary to Ndaa Paddy Obinna’s unfounded claim, the real act of atonement to correct past injustice and properly entrench the Imo Charter of Equity is for Owerri Zone to produce the next Imo Governor for eight years. This is in complete sync with natural justice.

According to the Bible, when King David reigned over Israel, he had two prominent advisers—Hushai and Ahithophel. While Ahithophel advised with wisdom, his co-adviser, Hushai, gave mundane and foolish counsel. This insightful illustration clearly captures the current advice and comments from our elder, Grandpa Paddy Obinna. Instead of being a strong advocate for a Governor of Imo State from the Owerri zone, he is busy playing to the gallery with uninspiring, Hushai-like comments.

Indeed, with the 2027 governorship election in sight, the talk about fairness in leadership is louder than ever. The Imo Charter of Equity was created to ensure peace. It aims to rotate the governor’s seat fairly among the three main zones: Orlu, Okigwe, and Owerri. Right now, it is clearly the turn of the Owerri zone to produce the next leader. Yet, some elders who should defend this truth are doing the exact opposite.

In traditional Igbo land, an elder’s word is supposed to guide the people like light. For a long time, the people of Owerri have waited for their fair share of leadership. They expect their leaders and elders to speak up for them with courage.

Sadly, Paddy Obinna’s recent views do not support this shared dream. Instead of standing firm on the Charter of Equity, his divisive and unguarded comments point in the wrong direction and are antithetical to the position of the Owerri zone. By offering weak and unsolicited advice, he is acting more like Hushai, whose counsel led to confusion rather than progress.

The Charter of Equity is not just a political agreement. It is a promise of peace and fairness for everyone in Imo State.

Since the creation of Imo State in 1976, the Orlu zone has held the governor’s seat for 24 years through Achike Udenwa, Rochas Okorocha, and Hope Uzodimma.

The Okigwe zone has also had its time at the helm for 8 years under Mbakwe and Ohakim.

Meanwhile, the Owerri zone has held the position for just 29 months—which is 2 years and five months—between Enwerem and Ihedioha.

Therefore, suggesting that the Owerri zone should not fully claim its right in 2027 is unfair and unacceptable. Such a suggestion hurts the sensibilities of the great people of the Owerri zone and disrupts the political balance of the state.

Imo State does not need mundane advice that is unproductive and wicked; rather, it needs the wise, bold counsel of leaders who care about justice.

Playing to the gallery might bring quick smiles from political friends, but it hurts the future of the Owerri people.

As 2027 approaches, the people of Owerri Zone and Imo State must look past weak advice. The fight for equity requires strong voices. It is time to reject the foolish counsel of modern-day Hushais and stand firmly for what is fair, right, and just.

Paddy Obinna, though entitled to his opinion, should realize that it is offensive to trample on the collective aspirations of a great zone that has been dangerously marginalized regarding the governorship position of Imo State.

Like the inconsequential and underwhelming advice of Hushai, Paddy Obinna, in his advice, failed to convince with any categorical and indisputable reasons that would make the case of Owerri Zone irrelevant.

Unfortunately, he was busy pandering to a narrative that remains a figment of his dull imagination.

By linking the re-election failure of former Governor Ikedi Ohakim (a candidate from the Okigwe Zone) to a fantasy claim of an alleged conspiracy by a religious group and leaders from the Owerri Zone—which he obviously failed to specify due to anticipated backlash—Paddy Obinna demonstrated a poor understanding of Imo party politics and its consequential variables.

He even indicted his own younger brother, the strong and brilliant former Archbishop of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Anthony J. V. Obinna, albeit indirectly.

Long before now, I held Paddy Obinna in high esteem, as he was once the editor, reporter, and correspondent of the defunct Strides newspaper, a local tabloid he published. But I was wrong.

His recent flat and unintelligent submission as to why Ohakim lost re-election points to a lack of proper understanding of Imo political dynamics. It is an oversimplification of the remote and immediate causes of the outstanding defeat of the Okigwe Zone candidate in 2011. By trying to put the blame on the great people of the Owerri Zone and an unnamed religious group, Paddy Obinna exhibited an abysmal level of analytical competence, political hypocrisy, and naivety.

His inglorious decision to stand on the wrong side of history is worrisome. Given his age and status, one would expect him to do better by standing with the Owerri Zone in its long-drawn quest for a Governor of Imo State from the area.

I know the meticulous, smart, and politically savvy Uzodimma will clearly understand the reason behind Paddy Obinna’s latest grandstanding, poor political judgment, and unpopular choice of standing against the collective wishes and aspirations of the great people of Owerri Zone. I also know that Governor Uzodimma will not be swayed by the mindless buffeting and open display of immaturity by a grandpa who should be championing the collective aspirations of his people—which are merited and credible.

The quest for the governorship position of Imo State by the Owerri Zone is a worthy cause, approved and promoted by the great Imo Elders’ Council. Why Paddy Obinna should choose to play the ostrich and chameleonic devil’s advocate beats every stretch of imagination and sound judgment.

Nigeria and the world should note that with his latest show of shame, which crossed all red lines, Paddy Obinna has eminently qualified for induction into the “Owerri Zone Hall of Shame.” This we promise to do boldly, quickly, and officially. Henceforth, Paddy Obinna ceases to be welcome or recognized in any public gatherings of the great people of Owerri Zone.

I am Prince Ben AHANONU,

SPOKESPERSON,

ALAIGBO POLITICAL WATCHDOG.