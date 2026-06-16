World Blood Donation Day: WHO advocates voluntary blood donation in Nigeria

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advocated for regular voluntary blood donation as a civic responsibility and a critical step towards saving lives and strengthening healthcare system in Nigeria.

WHO representative in Nigeria, Dr. Pavel Ursu, who spoke at the commemoration of World Blood Donor Day 2026, on Monday, stressed the importance of blood donation in supporting patients facing medical emergencies across the country.

The event, themed “One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives,” brought together government officials, healthcare professionals, development partners, voluntary blood donors, and other stakeholders committed to improving access to safe blood services in Nigeria.

Ursu, represented by Dr. Chavan Laxmikant, described blood donation as one of the purest expressions of solidarity and humanity, noting that a single blood donation can save multiple lives and provide hope to families in distress.

He said, thousands of Nigerians depend on blood transfusions daily, including women experiencing complications during pregnancy and childbirth, children suffering from severe malaria and anaemia, road accident victims, surgical patients, and individuals living with chronic medical conditions.

The representative noted that access to safe blood and blood products remains a cornerstone of resilient health systems and a key requirement for achieving universal health coverage and health security.

Commending the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Blood Service Agency, healthcare institutions, development partners, and civil society organizations for their efforts in strengthening Nigeria’s blood transfusion system, the WHO representative noted that significant challenges persist.

He stated that Nigeria, like many countries in Africa, continues to experience shortages in blood supply, with voluntary non-remunerated blood donation rates still below levels required to meet national healthcare needs.

Ursu cited WHO recommendations that countries should collect at least 10 blood donations per 1,000 population to meet basic clinical requirements, warning that many countries in the region remain below this benchmark.

He further urged the government and stakeholders to expand the pool of regular voluntary blood donors through sustained public awareness campaigns, donor recruitment and retention programmes, quality-assured testing systems, and improved blood service infrastructure.

The WHO representative disclosed that the organization is currently providing technical support for the review of Nigeria’s National Blood Policy, with efforts aimed at integrating emerging trends such as hemovigilance into the policy framework.

He reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in strengthening its national blood system through policy guidance, quality assurance, regulatory strengthening, workforce development, and improved access to safe blood services.

Paying tribute to voluntary blood donors across the country, Dr. Ursu described them as “silent heroes” whose generosity and compassion save lives every day.

He called on eligible Nigerians, particularly young people, institutions, faith-based organizations, and community groups, to become regular voluntary blood donors while helping to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding blood donation.

“As we commemorate this day, let us remember that when we give blood, we give far more than a medical resource—we give hope, dignity, and a second chance at life,” he said.

He stated that “one drop of humanity can save a life, strengthen a community, and inspire hope,” urging all stakeholders to work together to ensure that safe blood is available to everyone who needs it.

For a better society

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