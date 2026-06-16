UKA FLAG: BLUE, WHITE , GOLD –The Colours of diplomacy , Peace,  Prosperity  Symbol of Royal Heritage, Faith,  Unity

_Flag Design Blends Royal Heritage, Spiritual Values & Vision for a 21st Century Smart Nation_

The *United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA)* who officially presented its national flag, a bold visual identity that captures the nation’s founding vision of *royal heritage, innovation, faith, and global diplomacy*.

The flag was released by the UKA Strategic Communications Office as part of ongoing nation-building updates and international branding efforts. It will serve as the primary symbol of UKA’s sovereignty, unity, and values at diplomatic events, government institutions, and national ceremonies.

*1. FLAG DESIGN & SYMBOLISM*

The UKA national flag features a *horizontal triband of Blue – White – Blue* with the official *UKA Coat of Arms* centered on the white stripe.

*Color Meaning:*

1. *Royal Blue*: Represents diplomacy, vision, stability, and the Atlantic heritage that inspires UKA’s name. Blue also symbolizes trust, global partnerships, and forward thinking.

2. *White*: Represents peace, purity, integrity, and transparency in governance. It reflects UKA’s commitment to justice and clean institutions.

3. *Gold*: Used in the Coat of Arms to represent prosperity, excellence, royalty, and the high standard UKA sets for leadership and innovation.

*2. THE UKA COAT OF ARMS – HEART OF THE FLAG*

At the center of the white stripe is the official UKA Coat of Arms, rich with meaning:

1. *Two Crowned Lions*: Symbolize courage, strength, leadership, and royal heritage. The lions stand as guardians of the nation, reflecting UKA’s commitment to protect its people and values. Their crowns signify constitutional monarchy and moral authority.

2. *The Shield with “UKA”*: The shield represents defense, unity, and national identity. “UKA” stands for United Kingdom of Atlantis, while the star between “K” and “A” signifies guidance, vision, and UKA’s aspiration to be a light for nations. The mountains beneath represent stability, resilience, and greatness.

3. *The Sword Above*: Positioned above the shield, it symbolizes justice, authority, and the rule of law. It reflects UKA’s commitment to fairness and order.

4. *Motto Banner – “GOD IS THE GREATEST”*: The golden scroll beneath the shield declares UKA’s spiritual foundation. It affirms that all leadership, prosperity, and national progress are rooted in faith and divine wisdom.

*3. NATIONAL MESSAGE OF THE FLAG*

The UKA flag is more than a design. It is a declaration:

– *Blue* calls UKA to global diplomacy and innovation

– *White* calls UKA to peace, purity, and transparency

– *Gold* calls UKA to excellence and royal standards

– *The Lions & Shield* call UKA to courage, unity, and protection

– *“GOD IS THE GREATEST”* anchors the entire nation in faith and purpose

*OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM UKA STRATEGIC OFFICE*

“The UKA flag is our identity on the world stage,” a spokesperson stated. “Every color, symbol, and word was chosen intentionally. When the world sees this flag, they should see a nation built on faith, led by integrity, and committed to transforming the world through diplomacy, technology, and sustainable prosperity.”

*FLAG PROTOCOL & USAGE*

The UKA flag will be flown at:

1. All UKA government buildings, embassies, and diplomatic missions

2. Official national events, ceremonies, and international forums

3. UKA institutions, schools, and partner organizations

Citizens and supporters are encouraged to display the flag with honor and respect as a sign of national pride and unity.

*ABOUT UNITED KINGDOM OF ATLANTIS (UKA)*

The United Kingdom of Atlantis is a visionary nation-building initiative focused on creating a 21st-century model for governance, economy, and society. By combining royal heritage with smart-city innovation, UKA aims to deliver inclusive prosperity, global diplomacy, and a lasting legacy for future generations.