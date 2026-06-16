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Two-Day public hearing on five critical bills advancing gender inclusion in Armed Forces held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo048

L-R: Member, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Abubakar Makki; Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Ahmad Kalambaina, and the Chairman of the Committee, Babajimi Benson, during the two-day public hearing on five critical bills aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s military institutions, enhancing veterans’ welfare, promoting food security, and advancing gender inclusion in the Armed Forces at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.

 

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