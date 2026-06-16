Tinubu unveils Abuja Appeal Court Complex, says new facility will fast-track justice

L-R…Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Wife of the FCT Minister, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) during the commissioning of the newly constructed Court of Appeal (Abuja Division) building in Abuja on Monday.

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the newly commissioned Court of Appeal Building in Dakibiyu, Abuja will ease delays in Nigeria’s justice system by giving judges modern courtrooms and better infrastructure to work with.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the complex located in Dakibiyu District, the President described the project as more than just a structure. He called it “a statement” that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the rule of law will have a befitting home.

“This complex is world-class. With two large courtrooms and eight smaller ones, plus upgraded facilities for judicial officers, it will help cases move faster and reduce the backlog that has slowed justice delivery,” Tinubu said.

He recalled that for years the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal operated from cramped, temporary quarters, a situation he said was “inconsistent with the dignity of the judiciary.” The new 10-courtroom complex, he noted, corrects that anomaly and aligns with his administration’s commitment to strengthen democratic institutions.

Tinubu credited the delivery of the project to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, praising him as “Mr. Project” for executing it within the timeline and budget agreed.

He also commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the President of the Court of Appeal, justices, and judiciary staff for their patience and service despite working for years in inadequate conditions.

According to the President, investing in judicial infrastructure is investing in democracy itself. “When citizens see that justice is dispensed efficiently, transparently and fairly, confidence in government grows. This building will stand as a symbol that justice in Nigeria is not delayed and not denied,” he added.

He charged judges and lawyers who will use the facility to uphold integrity, impartiality and speed in their rulings, stressing that the physical upgrade must be matched by excellence in adjudication.

The event was attended by top judicial officers, members of the Federal Executive Council, National Assembly members, and other dignitaries.

With the commissioning, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal now has a permanent, purpose-built complex designed to handle its growing caseload, including election petitions and constitutional matters, without the congestion that plagued its former temporary base.

On her part, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State for the FCT, voiced appreciation to the President for prioritizing capital infrastructure.

She described the project handover as a milestone under the Renewed Hope Agenda, saying it underscores the administration’s focus on better transport links, driving economic activity, and raising living standards for residents.

Mahmoud further praised FCT Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike for steering the capital’s transformation through consistent delivery of high-quality projects.

She then called on residents to keep backing programs that advance development, ease movement, and boost the FCT’s long-term prosperity.

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