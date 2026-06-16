Tinubu hasn’t conceded Ebonyi gov’ship position to PDP, Yilwatda clarifies

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The National Chairman, All Progressive Congress ( APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that President Bola Tinubu has not conceded the governorship position of Ebonyi state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that he is soldly behind the state chapter of APC.

Yilwatda made this known during the endorsement rally organized by All Progressive Congress, APC Ebonyi state chapter in Abakaliki Township stadium.

Recall that there are speculations making rounds in some quarters that, as part of the negotiation to elicit support from the PDP, some states have been conceded to the party, of which Ebonyi is one.

He said that from what he has seen and heard, it is obvious that Ebonyi state is whole and entirely All Progressive Congress, describing the mobilization as wonderful and unbelievable.

The Chairman pointed out that nobody in the history of Nigeria has fixed the South East region like President Tinubu, noting that before now the roads have been death traps but Tinubu has changed the narrative by appointing their son to the of Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi to fix the roads.

He charged Ebonyi people to ensure that they return Governor Francis Nwifuru, all National Assembly members, state Assembly members, adding that there is no vacancy in Ebonyi Government House come 2027.

“Ebonyi is APC. I have seen with my eyes and have heard with my ears and I will tell President Tinubu all that is happening in Ebonyi.The number of people is unbelievable and the mobilization is wonderful. I see people showing love for APC.

“To the Governor, you constructed roads, you built a university. You have worked into the heart of your people. All the leaders of Ebonyi are in APC.

“Before now, anytime you enter your roads, it is terrible. We have sympathy for the South East region. One of you is meant to fix the problem of South East. Nobody in the history of Nigeria has fixed the problems of South East like President Tinubu.

“Nobody should tell you that President Tinubu has conceded Ebonyi to PDP. Tinubu is behind you. We must return Nwifuru and senators, No vacancy in Ebonyi Government House come 2027.”

Earlier, Ebonyi state governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru disclosed that there have been remarks from the PDP, alleging that President Tinubu has conceded Ebonyi state to PDP through alignment with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike.

Nwifuru maintained that they are not afraid, only that they are holding themselves because the masses are with them, adding that they have all it takes to consume people daring them.

He assured President Tinubu that he has paid the prize to deserve their votes, noting that he gave the state, Minister of Works plus other things too numerous to mention which he has done for Ebonyi people.

Nwifuru stated that President Tinubu is the only President that started projects in Ebonyi and completed it, saying that he is making it clear that to the detractors that Ebonyi is APC.

The highlight of the occasion was the moving of a motion by the former governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Martin Elechi, for the adoption of President Tinubu as their sole presidential candidate and Governor Francis Nwifuru as the sole governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The motion was seconded by the former Senate President, Chief Anytime Pius Anyim.

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