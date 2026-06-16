Sujimoto Group partners Int’l Food Manufacturing Company to launch multi-million dollars food production operation in Nigeria

Sujimoto Group, Nigeria’s foremost luxury real estate and construction company, officially announced its expansion into the agro-industrial sector through the launch of Sujimoto Foods on Wednesday, 11th of June,2026. With the aim of improving Nigeria’s food security, the group has partnered with China’s leading manufacturer, Cotco Food Machinery OEM, to build a state-of-the-art food processing system.

Sujimoto Foods was founded to address Nigeria’s massive market of over 240 million people and their annual food consumption of 330 million tonnes.

Sujimoto Foods is stepping into this critical space to build a state-of-the-art food manufacturing network capable of processing 1,000,000 tonnes within its food value chain per year. This initiative is strategically calculated to actively deliver high-quality food production to millions of households, while improving the food supply chain and boosting national food security, as this is their main goal.

“Just as we have distinguished ourselves in the real estate sector through an unwavering commitment to quality and excellence, we intend to apply the same principles in food manufacturing,” stated the Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Group.

“Sujimoto Foods is embarking on the establishment of a state-of-the-art food manufacturing operation, including about 1,000,000 ton food value chain annually. Our goal is simple; to deliver high-quality food production to millions of Nigerians while contributing meaningfully to national food security, industrial growth, and economic development. We believe that the same dedication, professionalism, and attention to detail that have made us successful in real estate will position us as a major force in Nigeria’s food industry.”

Even as Sujimoto Group drives this grand-scale industrial transformation, executive leadership firmly points out that premium real estate remains a fundamental pillar of Sujimoto’s corporate identity and structural growth strategy. The announcement follows the successful completion of Lucrezia by Sujimoto, which is widely considered as Nigeria’s top luxury building.

Building on this success, the company is moving full-steam ahead with its next major project, LeonardBySujimoto.

This impressive 60-storey building is designed to bring a new level of luxury tower, this landmark development is set to redefine luxury living and architectural excellence across Africa. This project stands not simply as another skyscraper, but as a symbol of innovation, excellence and world-class development.

Sujimoto Group expressed their deep appreciation to its clients and partners.

The management emphasized that their continued support and confidence remain the primary fuel accelerating the company’s CV visionary expansion in both real estate and food manufacturing.

For a better society

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