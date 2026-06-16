Shettima, APC Govs to storm Oyebanji’s re-election mega rally

The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress, APC 2026 Governorship Election Campaign Council has said that the party’s grand finale mega rally ahead of the June 20 election, scheduled for Tuesday (today), will demonstrate overwhelming public support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s second-term bid.

The council said Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC governors, national leaders of the party, members of the National Assembly, ministers, and thousands of supporters from within and outside Ekiti State are expected to converge on Ado Ekiti for the event.

The Director of Media and Communication of the Campaign Council, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday that “the grand finale mega rally is in support of the re-election of Governor Oyebanji and his deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, who are the APC governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively for the June 20 election.”

Olatunbosun said the rally, scheduled to be held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, New Iyin Road, Ado Ekiti, “marks the climax of an unprecedented grassroots campaign that has traversed every ward, community, and local government area of the state.

“It is expected to be one of the largest political gatherings ever witnessed in Ekiti State and a resounding demonstration of the people’s overwhelming support for Governor Oyebanji’s second-term bid.”

He added that the rally, coming after endorsements from traditional rulers, professional groups, market associations, artisans, youths, women, civil servants, retirees, religious leaders, and political stakeholders across party lines, “is expected to showcase the broad coalition of support that has crystallised around Governor Oyebanji’s leadership.

“The anticipated presence of the Vice President, APC governors, and other top party leaders reflects the strategic importance of Ekiti State to the APC and underscores the confidence of the party’s leadership in Governor Oyebanji’s performance, popularity and capacity to consolidate the gains of his administration.

“Since assumption of office, Governor Oyebanji has earned widespread acclaim for delivering impactful governance across key sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, youth empowerment, security, tourism, and economic development.

“His inclusive approach to governance, bridge-building politics and commitment to the welfare of the people have united Ekiti citizens behind a common vision of progress and prosperity.”

The campaign council said the statewide acceptance of Oyebanji’s re-election bid “is a clear testament to the trust and confidence reposed in him by the people.

“Wherever the campaign train visited, citizens openly expressed their appreciation for the governor’s humility, accessibility, responsiveness, and commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy.

“The grand finale mega rally will not only celebrate the achievements of the administration, but also serve as a historic affirmation of the collective resolve of Ekiti people to sustain the peace, stability, development and inclusive governance that have become the hallmarks of the Oyebanji administration.

“The rally will be a powerful statement of unity and a clear signal that Ekiti people are determined to consolidate on the remarkable gains recorded over the last four years.

“It will demonstrate that the mandate to continue the progress agenda enjoys support across political, social, and generational divides.”

The campaign council assured participants of adequate security and logistics arrangements, and urged attendees to conduct themselves peacefully and comply with all relevant security and traffic directives.

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