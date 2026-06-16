Police nab 4 suspected kidnappers in Abuja

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Following a recent anti-kidnapping and rescue operation led by the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Sanusi on the 9th of June 2026 in Paze – Byazhin area of Abuja, the CP led a follow-up tactical operation on 11th June 2026 to an identified hideout used by the suspects around Paze hills bordering Kaduna and Niger States.

The operation, according to the CP at media briefing resulted in the arrest of four suspects named Yahaya Abdullahi, Muhammed Yunusa, Hauwa Shafiu and⁠ Shamsudeen Mustapha.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are part of a coordinated criminal network involved in kidnapping and banditry activities within the FCT and adjoining states.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed that the location served as a convergence point where armed bandits meet with them to coordinate movements and relay information on intended targets and subsequent attack locations.

They further admitted that the group provides logistical support, including food, medical assistance, illicit drugs and other supplies to the armed suspects operating in the surrounding areas.

In another operation led by the Commissioner of Police on Monday, 15th June 2026, to the identified location, the criminal hideout was completely dislodged, and makeshift structures as well as storage facilities used by the suspects were destroyed, effectively disrupting their operational base in the area.

One of the suspects, Hauwa Shafiu, who functioned as a logistics supplier and cook for the criminal network and their captives, was pregnant at the time of arrest and has since delivered a baby while in custody, where she continues to receive adequate medical care alongside the newborn.

Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to identify and apprehend other members of the network and dismantle the wider criminal structure operating within the region.

For a better society

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