Police arrest 4 in Anambra over alleged murder, child assault

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four persons in connection with separate offences involving alleged murder in Nkpor Idemili North Local Government Areas of the state and the case of a 10-year-old boy who sustained severe injuries across his body.

The suspects include, 33-year-old Ifechukwu Okechukwu who is being investigated for the alleged murder and secret burial of his 23-year-old girlfriend.

Others include Chukwudi Chukwuyere 40, Mrs. Chisom Chukwuyere, 30 and Arum Goodluck, 16, all in custody for other separate offences.

The case was reported following credible information provided by concerned members of the public, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga on Monday stated that police operatives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) have taken over the case and commenced detailed investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure justice is served.

According to Ikenga, their arrest followed allegations of severe abuse of a 10-year-old boy at Odume Layout, Isiowulu.

He revealed that during interrogation, Mrs. Chisom allegedly confessed to using burning plastic to inflict burns on the victim.

He said, “The victim has been provided with the necessary medical care and support, while police operatives continue to gather evidence to facilitate the prosecution of the suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has reassured residents that the Command remains committed to protecting lives and property, enforcing the law, and ensuring that perpetrators of crime are brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, the CP has urged members of the public to continue supporting the Police and other security agencies by reporting suspicious activities and criminal conduct through the Command’s emergency lines or at the nearest police station.

He reiterated that the Command values the cooperation of residents and remains dedicated to maintaining peace, security, and public safety across the state.

The Command however hailed residents of the state for their vigilance, cooperation, and timely provision of information, which continues to assist the Police and other security agencies in uncovering criminal activities and apprehending offenders.

For a better society

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